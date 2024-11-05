Indie film about Prince protégé Vanity set to shoot in Atlanta

She led Vanity 6, a Prince-created girl group with a No. 1 dance hit “Nasty Girl” in 1982. As a solo artist, she generated dance hits like “Pretty Mess,” “Mechanical Emotion” and “Under the Influence.”

She eventually broke up with Prince and backed out of his 1984 film “Purple Rain.” She told People magazine at the time, “I needed one person to love me, and he needed more.” As an actress, she landed in films like 1985′s “The Last Dragon” and 1988′s “Action Jackson.”

After overcoming a drug addiction, she became a born-again Christian and she ran her own Pure Heart Ministries in Fremont, California. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2015, she said, “I sing to Jesus for Jesus now. This gives me pure joy … worship! I apologize profusely to those I have offended deeply a million times over.”

Matthews died at age 57 from renal failure in February 2016, two months before Prince’s death.

