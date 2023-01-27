In last bow with ASO Chorus, Runnicles leads a memorable ‘Requiem’

On Thursday night at Symphony Hall, that added solo, performed by soprano Ying Fang in her Atlanta debut, turned the evening from a powerful showing by the ASO Chorus to a truly momentous occasion. Yang has a voice unlike any other I have heard with the orchestra. During the challenging solo, she seemed to effortlessly traverse wide intervallic leaps, the rich timbre of her voice as clear and true at the top of her range as at the bottom. The chorus sounded in fine voice — appearing here at an almost whisper, there at the top of their collective lungs — and baritone Russell Braun, a frequent ASO collaborator, sang his solo passages with gusto. But Yang simply transformed the work.

And it’s a work with which Atlantans are very familiar. Brahms’ Requiem is one of those compositions that is so strongly associated with the ASO Chorus that it’s hard to believe the last performance occurred nearly seven years ago, in April 2016, under the direction of former music director Robert Spano. Even without the headline that this is Runnicles’ last performance with the chorus, the piece’s inclusion on the program, and Runnicles’ presence leading the Brahms, creates a buzz of anticipation. (After all, it was Runnicles who, in December 2009, took the ASO Chorus to Germany to perform the work with the Berlin Philharmonic.)