‘ICONoclasts’ explained: How to read a lush new public artwork

Marryam Moma’s public art project across the facade of a Sweet Auburn landmark is full of rich detail on the lives of her subjects. Here, the Atlanta artist shares her ideas about the work’s symbolism and messages.
Artist Marryam Moma (left) in front of part of her public art work "ICONoclasts," displayed across the windows of Herndon Plaza in Atlanta’s historic Sweet Auburn district. Moma is joined by "ICONoclasts" subjects (from left) Ricci de Forest, Alice Lovelace and Sue Ross.

Artist Marryam Moma (left) in front of part of her public art work "ICONoclasts," displayed across the windows of Herndon Plaza in Atlanta's historic Sweet Auburn district. Moma is joined by "ICONoclasts" subjects (from left) Ricci de Forest, Alice Lovelace and Sue Ross.
By ArtsATL staff – ArtsATL
1 hour ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Marryam Moma’s “ICONoclasts,” a work of public art gracing the windows of Herndon Plaza in the city’s historic Sweet Auburn district, portrays six of Atlanta’s most influential Black figures. The figures are: photographer Sue Ross, community activist Mtamanika Youngblood, “mayor” of Sweet Auburn John Wesley Dobbs, activist and documentarian Doris Derby, educator and historian Ricci de Forest and poet and cultural worker Alice Lovelace.

Moma’s collage portraits are richly layered with symbols and historical references pertaining to the lives of her subjects. Here, in Moma’s words are what some of the symbols mean and why they matter.

"ICONoclasts" installed at Herndon Plaza.

ICONoclasts is a collaboration of the Historic District Development Corporation and Dashboard and will be on view until Dec. 31. Antonio Darden executed the project’s fabrication and typography.

The eye: Sue Ross

The groundbreaker: Mtamanika Youngblood

The ‘mayor’ of Auburn Avenue: John Wesley Dobbs

The audacious: Doris Derby

The historian: Ricci de Forest

The wordsmith: Alice Lovelace

Marryam Moma: “ICONoclasts”

Through Dec. 31 at Herndon Plaza, 100 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. Free. dashboard.us/iconoclasts

