‘ICONoclasts’ explained: How to read a lush new public artwork

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Marryam Moma’s “ICONoclasts,” a work of public art gracing the windows of Herndon Plaza in the city’s historic Sweet Auburn district, portrays six of Atlanta’s most influential Black figures. The figures are: photographer Sue Ross, community activist Mtamanika Youngblood, “mayor” of Sweet Auburn John Wesley Dobbs, activist and documentarian Doris Derby, educator and historian Ricci de Forest and poet and cultural worker Alice Lovelace.

Moma’s collage portraits are richly layered with symbols and historical references pertaining to the lives of her subjects. Here, in Moma’s words are what some of the symbols mean and why they matter.