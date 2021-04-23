‘Hundred Words for Snow’ streams via Theatrical Outfit

Along the way, when she isn’t name-dropping or sharing historical and scientific anecdotes about the likes of Fridtjof Nansen, Roald Amundsen and Elisha Kent Kane, Rory navigates a few adventures of her own: a sexual “indoctrination” with a teenaged boy she meets in Norway; a memorable encounter with a kindly woman researcher; and an ultimate reunion with her worried, widowed mother.

Kristen Jeter appears in Theatrical Outfit's streaming production of "A Hundred Words for Snow." Courtesy of SaturnBlu Productions Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

It might have been more dramatically compelling and effective had Hennessy actually introduced and incorporated some of those secondary characters into the action of the play, instead of simply relying on Rory to narrate everything about her experiences with them — although Jeter’s British accent is impeccable nonetheless.

Most disappointing is the production’s lack of stylistic atmosphere. As a backdrop to the bare-bones set is a large screen, but aside from projecting an occasional cloud formation or the silhouetted outline of a forest, Torney squanders opportunities to suggest a visual sense of wonderment about the isolated or expansive natural environment. A dream sequence involving an ice floe and a bear is singularly underwhelming. Jeter’s shivering voice and body language reflect the frigid surroundings more persuasively than any of Torney’s directorial touches.

“A Hundred Words for Snow” makes you want to see more of Jeter’s work. And, for entirely different reasons, more from Torney, too.

Bottom line: More strongly acted than it is directed.