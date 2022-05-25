Human impact on ecosystems prominent in satisfying Sandler Hudson exhibit

Caption Pam Longobardi’s “Safe Passage II,” 2017, made of defunct and devalued currency the artist collected. Credit: Courtesy of Sandler Hudson Gallery Credit: Courtesy of Sandler Hudson Gallery Caption Pam Longobardi’s “Safe Passage II,” 2017, made of defunct and devalued currency the artist collected. Credit: Courtesy of Sandler Hudson Gallery Credit: Courtesy of Sandler Hudson Gallery

“Island of Refuge IX” is a charming, luminescent, illusory landscape pieced together in multi-hued parts skillfully connected by the artist. The image floats on the paper and is back painted with a fluorescent pink, giving this island of mountains and trees a radiant glow. These are clever collages whose presence far exceeds their scale; they demand the viewer pay attention to the earth.

Don Cooper has been exploring his relationship to seeing, Buddhism and Eastern thought since he was a point man during the Vietnam War in 1969. His painting “Eyelid Movies (Phosphenes),” 2021, is composed of a series of delicately painted circles made up of pointillist dots floating in a soft-edged elliptical form which itself is made up of varying sizes of pale white dots with a muted light brown background. This image is what Cooper says he sees when he closes his eyes and puts pressure with his fingers on his eyelids to “see” floating colors and forms.

His painting is the luminous result of seeking to see what is not readily visible — the internal and its relationship to the body. This miasmic universe is a moving experience that comes from contemplation and the desire to paint something seen only under these conditions. The work has a relationship to Tantric drawings primarily used for meditation. Everything is present in this painting, from the cosmos to the particle, from the micro to the macro.

Donna Mintz’s “Untitled (SH.01.2022),” 2021, is composed of a golden circle/globe inside the square proportion of the canvas. This gilded canvas is richly textured with found papers and fabrics, and gold leaf.

Michele Schuff also uses a circle evoking a planetary form in “Moon of the Silver Stream,” 2022, a tondo whose surface is in highly saturated hues of encaustic and mixed media on panel. Her allover Jackson Pollock-esque lines create a complex fireball of a “moon” in orange, blue, red and silver splatters and drips.

Not circular but very much connected to a vision of nature is Alan Caomin Xie’s “Deer Hunting,” 2021, in a palette of nuanced grays. Made with graphite and silver leaf on paper, they evoke the luminosity of moonlight seen through trees.

Jo Peterson’s “Pine Forest Canopy,” 2021, also in black and white, in vine charcoal on paper on panel, offers a view of looking through leafy vines that creates negative areas of the composition which are open and breathable to the sky. It is in these connections between form and meaning that the pleasure of this exhibition resides.

VISUAL ARTS REVIEW

“Drawing and Painting”

Through June 25. 739 Trabert Ave. NW, Suite B, Atlanta. 404-817-3300, sandlerhudson.com.

