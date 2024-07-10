How to see free films at Tara this weekend thanks to Pluto TV

Looking for free movie tickets this weekend?
Pluto TV, the free ad-supported streaming service, is helping support independent cinema by sponsoring free movie nights at theaters around the country including the Tara Theatre in Atlanta.
Christopher Escobar, the owner of the Plaza Theatre, gathered investors to reopen the 56-year-old movie theater last year after Regal Cinema shut it down in late 2022. Despite setbacks, he has managed to keep it open its first year under his management and hopes it will be cash flow positive by the end of the year.
He said this is the second time he has worked with Pluto TV after a similar promotion at the Plaza two years ago. “We’re happy to work with them and commend them for this out-of-the-box thinking.”
There will be two free showings of the new rom-com “Fly Me to the Moon,” starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, which comes out this weekend. Davi Crimmins, former Bert Show host and stand-up comic, will be on site on Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Other films include the 1982 classic “E.T.” and recent movies “The Bikeriders” starring Austin Butler, Icelandic film “Touch” and the June Squibb comedy “Thelma.”
You can show up, first come first served, on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, or you can reserve for tickets below with a $1.75 per ticket booking fee.
Saturday, July 13
- 12:30 p.m.: The Bikeriders
- 3 p.m.: E.T.
- 5:30 p.m.: Touch
- 8 p.m.: Fly Me to the Moon
Sunday, July 14
- 12:30 p.m.: The Bikeriders
- 3 p.m.: E.T.
- 5:30 p.m.: Thelma
- 7:45 p.m.: Fly Me to the Moon
