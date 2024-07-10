How to see free films at Tara this weekend thanks to Pluto TV

He said this is the second time he has worked with Pluto TV after a similar promotion at the Plaza two years ago. “We’re happy to work with them and commend them for this out-of-the-box thinking.”

There will be two free showings of the new rom-com “Fly Me to the Moon,” starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, which comes out this weekend. Davi Crimmins, former Bert Show host and stand-up comic, will be on site on Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Other films include the 1982 classic “E.T.” and recent movies “The Bikeriders” starring Austin Butler, Icelandic film “Touch” and the June Squibb comedy “Thelma.”

You can show up, first come first served, on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, or you can reserve for tickets below with a $1.75 per ticket booking fee.

Saturday, July 13