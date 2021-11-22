Houston’s Khruangbin brings its acclaimed live show to Atlanta

In just a couple of days, Khruangbin would be in Rhode Island for an appearance at the Newport Jazz Festival, before beginning a run of headlining shows.

Khruangbin’s headlining status is confirmation of its breakout status as “the biggest band on vinyl.”

The trio was formed in 2009 by Johnson and Speer, who played in the St. John’s Methodist Church gospel band, who bonded with Lee over a shared love for Afghan music.

Their sound is created by combining music from around the world, spinning together Thai funk, Jamaican dub reggae, Iranian and East Asian pop with American R&B, funk and soul to create a distinctive original sound.

Finding global music isn’t difficult, Lee said.

“A lot of it happens naturally, it’s what we listen to,” she said. “I was in England for four years. By the end of it, I had a little different accent, a different cadence to how I’d speak. You naturally pick up on things that you surround yourself with.”

But the key to Khruangbin is not reproducing any of that music, but letting it come through as clearly read influences on the sound.

“We want to be able to go to Thailand and Ethiopia one day, play our songs and have them make a connection with the people there — that they can hear their music, but it’s not a copy,” Lee said. “We’re trying to create something unique and part of that is it can’t be just one thing. With ‘Mordechai,’ we were trying to pull in everything, as much as we could.”

Johnson said copying songs, phrases or styles might not be heard as lifeless appropriation by listeners who aren’t familiar with the original sounds, but reproducing others’ work doesn’t ring true for him, Lee and Speers.

“When you’re an artist, you know when you do something and it’s too referential, it’s not really you,” he said. “We’re very conscious of that. A lot of people think you go into the studio and jam and that stuff just comes out. It doesn’t. It’s done with a lot of thought. Sometimes we’ll analyze every single note before we record it. That’s how deep it can get, how microscopic it can get.”

Khruangbin has released three albums, 2016′s “The Universe Smiles Upon You,” 2018′s “Con Todo el Mundo” and “Mordechai.” All of them have been recorded in a barn west of Houston.

“It all starts with bass and drums,” Johnson said of the recording process. “Drums go in first, the bass follows, that’s the foundation. In terms of the framework, Mark is our singer. Even though he’s playing the guitar, he’s interpreting a vocal. The vocal lines are tonal, they create a melody.

“The songs are really simple in that sense. There’s the rhythms and beat of the drums, heavy reggae-inspired bass and the melody on top.”

Translating the “Mordecai” songs to live performance is a challenge Khruangbin had to work at, first in rehearsal, then on stage as the group brings its acclaimed “you have to see it to get it” live show on the road.

“I had no idea we’re considered such a big act to see,” Lee said. “I’m very proud of that. The record is forever. The shows, for me, have a special quality. It happens one time, you experience it with all these special moments that will never happen again. Creating those moments is a real special thing for us.”

8:30 p.m. Dec. 2-4. $39.50-$89. The Eastern at The Dairies Complex, 777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. easternatl.com.