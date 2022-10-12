Horizon updates TV’s ‘Designing Women’ for stage

Except, perhaps, when it comes to swapping slaps, they aren’t very well matched in the script. Julia calls her sister a “recreational provocateur” prone to “conversational incontinence,” but Suzanne can hardly compete. “Thank you, Miss Woke,” she quips at one point. At another, she recounts a run-in with a name-calling fast-food employee and wonders, “Who is this Karen person?” Beyer has fun with it. For her part, LaNasa has a distracting habit of resisting interaction or even much eye contact with her scene partners, in favor of pitching most of Julia’s one-liners directly to the audience.

Driving home the distinction between the sisters are the men in their lives. Suzanne’s impending ex is a bigoted good-ol’-boy and rabid Trump supporter (Luis R. Hernandez). Julia’s love interest is a dashing architect named, no kidding, Wynn Dollarhyde (Robin Bloodworth). Also newly added to the mix are Cleo Bouvier (Tiffany Porter), a lesbian relative of the absent male co-worker from the network series, and Haley McPhee (Eve Krueger), the firm’s receptionist, a scatterbrained evangelical type.

Rounding out the play’s characters are the other two principals from the TV show, Charlene (Lane Carlock) and Mary Jo (Joanna Daniels), neither of whom is any better developed here by Thomason than to be best defined as the Jean Smart role and the Annie Potts role, respectively.

Don’t worry about the maudlin melodramatics that transpire when one of the women is diagnosed with COVID-19 and the rest of them are forced to quarantine together. Never fear, because, in the end, if all you’re looking for is mainstream escapist entertainment, Horizon’s “Designing Women” is nothing more or less than precisely what you’d expect.

THEATER REVIEW

“Designing Women”

Through Nov. 6. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 5 p.m. Sundays. $27-$35. Horizon Theatre, 1083 Austin Avenue NE (in Little Five Points), Atlanta. 404-584-7450. www.horizontheatre.com.

Bottom line: Ho-hum.