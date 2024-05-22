Walter Reeves: Transplanting lady’s slipper orchids is rarely successful

Q: I recently came across a patch of 100 or so lady’s slippers located in the woods on private property. I have read that these beauties are on the endangered species list. I’m wondering if it would be OK/legal for me to pull a couple up. Dixie Doodle, email

A: Ellen Honeycutt, board chair of the Georgia Native Plant Society, says: “Pink lady’s slipper (Cypripedium acaule) is an uncommon native orchid that is vulnerable to pressures associated with habitat loss in Georgia. It requires special mycorrhizae conditions in the soil to grow and survive. Plants that are moved rarely live more than a couple years unless those soil conditions are already present in the new area. The Georgia Native Plant Society occasionally works with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to relocate pink lady’s slipper plants in areas being developed, only moving those which would otherwise be destroyed. We would encourage folks with plants on private property to enjoy them where they already are, as moving them can diminish them. Of course, any plant on private property should only be moved with permission from the property owner.”

Q: We planted a beautiful cherry tree last year. We were diligent about watering and it thrived. This spring, sadly, it had a few blossoms but it failed to leaf out. If I scratch a branch with my fingernail, it is green underneath. Should I wait to see what happens? Linda Chesbro, Barrow County