Walter Reeves: Seedling watermelons may not taste like you expect

Q: Will the volunteer watermelon seedlings that came up where one of last year’s amazing melons split and rotted produce watermelons that are that sweet and juicy? Carol Zweig, Fayetteville

A: Most grocery store watermelons are hybrids, grown from seeds that came from controlled pollination using superior watermelon parents. Your seedling, volunteer watermelons come from uncontrolled pollination. True, the pollen that produced these seeds came from superior sweet melons nearby, but there is no guarantee that these seeds will have the superior traits from their superior parents. They might get the genes for dwarfism or susceptibility to drought. These genes might not have been expressed because they were recessive in the two parents, but if the two recessive genes for dwarfism came together from both parents, the seed that was produced would produce dwarf plants. You’d think that pollen from superior plants would produce superior offspring, but that is not always true.

Q: I transplanted several bottlebrush buckeye shrubs to my yard several years ago. The bottlebrush buckeye colony is thriving. However, the established shrubs nearby have severely declined. Has the toxicity of the bottlebrush buckeye caused this? Lorna Campbell, Decatur