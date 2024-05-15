Walter Reeves: Saving a soggy oakleaf hydrangea may not be possible

A: I don’t think I’d use it in my garden, but it could benefit areas where a lawn or a landscape area full of trees, shrubs and flowers is going to be put in. Soil dredged from lakes usually has a lot of fine particles, which when mixed with your garden soil would tend to make it more susceptible to compaction and poor drainage. Beyond that, it’s difficult to know what you’d get. It could be full of gravel, it could be all fine particles, or in each case, it could be contaminated with chemicals. For these reasons, I’d avoid putting it in a vegetable garden because you just don’t know what chemicals are in it. A laboratory could tell you whether each of a hundred chemicals is in a soil sample, but each chemical would have to be tested for individually. All that testing would be expensive. If you want to amend the soil in your garden, use finely ground pine bark or any of the soil amendments sold at nurseries and big-box stores.

Q: I’m looking for a chart that sets out the soil pH that different plants/vegetables prefer. Rita DeCook, email

A: I did a bit of Google searching and found two good resources: Harvest to Table and Grow Great Plants. Harvest to Table has an excellent article about the importance of knowing and adjusting your soil pH at bit.ly/GAph1 (occasionally hard to follow past the ads). Grow Great Plants has a comprehensive chart of the soil pH needed by over 100 flowers and vegetables at bit.ly/GAph2.

