Ubiquitous Burford holly came from Westview Cemetery

Q: You mentioned in a recent column that the Burford holly was discovered in Westview Cemetery. Does anyone know who discovered it there? — Ralph Bass, email

A: It’s true! Burford holly was discovered in Westview Cemetery. This terrific plant was the result of the gardener, an Englishman named Thomas Burford, cross pollinating the flowers of two seedlings he had. Unfortunately, he did not make notes about the parent hollies, but he did notice the fast growth and abundant berries the resulting shrub produced. Westview began selling seedlings when he left and formally named it Ilex cornuta “Burfordii.” The gardener was quite eccentric and died in obscurity in the early 1900s. I don’t think the holly bush is still there inside the gates of Westview, but you’re welcome to check it out. Please let me know what you find. For more details, visit bit.ly/GABurford.

Q: My husband and I fence our younger trees to protect them from deer damage when they rub velvet off their antlers. Are the deer done yet? I would like to take the fencing down but don’t want to do it prematurely. — Su Ellis, Dunwoody