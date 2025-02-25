Ubiquitous Burford holly came from Westview Cemetery

Q: You mentioned in a recent column that the Burford holly was discovered in Westview Cemetery. Does anyone know who discovered it there? — Ralph Bass, email
A: It’s true! Burford holly was discovered in Westview Cemetery. This terrific plant was the result of the gardener, an Englishman named Thomas Burford, cross pollinating the flowers of two seedlings he had. Unfortunately, he did not make notes about the parent hollies, but he did notice the fast growth and abundant berries the resulting shrub produced. Westview began selling seedlings when he left and formally named it Ilex cornuta “Burfordii.” The gardener was quite eccentric and died in obscurity in the early 1900s. I don’t think the holly bush is still there inside the gates of Westview, but you’re welcome to check it out. Please let me know what you find. For more details, visit bit.ly/GABurford.
Q: My husband and I fence our younger trees to protect them from deer damage when they rub velvet off their antlers. Are the deer done yet? I would like to take the fencing down but don’t want to do it prematurely. — Su Ellis, Dunwoody
A: Male deer rub trees with their antlers each fall (September through December) to mark territory and to attract females. The rubbing is vigorous enough to remove bark and break branches. Young trees that are “thrashed” might be killed. At the very least, the lower branches will show damage for a long time. That said, I think it’s safe to remove your deer fence by February each year. All the “starch in his pants” the deer had in November has dissipated. The male deer will go back to nibbling the tips of your rose branches like they did previously.
Q: I have Eleanor Tabor Indian hawthorn that were freeze-damaged two years ago. They were pruned to take off damaged foliage at that time, and then again from this past winter’s ice storm. Now the plants are coming back, but very slowly. Are the roots choking out any new growth? — Rebecca Pinckney, email
A: No, I don’t think the roots have anything to do with choking your hawthorn. It’s more likely that removing lots of top growth more than once has weakened the plants and they’re having a hard time recovering. The best things you can do for them are fertilizing lightly and making sure they are watered when they’re dry. Crossing your fingers is also acceptable. Good luck!
