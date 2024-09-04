Take this lawn quiz to decide if you need a pro

Q: Last year, my three neighbors and I experienced major sections of dead zoysia grass. We hired a company to maintain our lawns. They treated for grubs, then fungus, but it didn’t look any better. I took over and continued to treat for fungus. Early this year I applied compost and water, and the bare spots are recovering. However, I have noticed several new spots that appear to be the return of fungus. Is there someone who could advise us? — Dick Davis, email

A: Before you hire someone, take this quiz for each lawn in turn. The spots might be lawn fungus, but they might be caused by something else. Any good adviser first will ask, “What is the maintenance history?”

Answer the following questions to get an idea if the problem began with you. Correct the bad maintenance, then you can decide if you want to hire a professional.