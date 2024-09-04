Take this lawn quiz to decide if you need a pro

Q: Last year, my three neighbors and I experienced major sections of dead zoysia grass. We hired a company to maintain our lawns. They treated for grubs, then fungus, but it didn’t look any better. I took over and continued to treat for fungus. Early this year I applied compost and water, and the bare spots are recovering. However, I have noticed several new spots that appear to be the return of fungus. Is there someone who could advise us? — Dick Davis, email
A: Before you hire someone, take this quiz for each lawn in turn. The spots might be lawn fungus, but they might be caused by something else. Any good adviser first will ask, “What is the maintenance history?”
Answer the following questions to get an idea if the problem began with you. Correct the bad maintenance, then you can decide if you want to hire a professional.
Q: Does the grass get enough sunshine?
A: It should be full sun to partial shade (not mostly shade).
Q: Is the grass mowed at the proper height?
A: It should be 2 inches maximum, although it could grow to 2½ inches right before a mowing.
Q: How often is it mowed?
A: Should be weekly, although this could be adjusted a couple of days in either direction, depending on how much fertilizer is used.
Q: How much fertilizer was used and when?
A: Zoysia needs 1-3 pounds of actual nitrogen per year. Be sure you understand what actual nitrogen means. It should be applied three times: The first application should be when the grass is 80%-90% green; the second application should be sometime in June; and third application should be six weeks before the first killing frost.
Q: Is grass growing in hard soil or soft?
A: Use a screwdriver to find out. If it’s hard, has it been effectively aerated?
Q: How much water is applied and when?
A: Zoysia needs 1 inch per week. This must be adjusted for rainy spells or high heat. Irrigation should be applied no more than two times per week.
Q: Which pesticides have been applied and when? And have all pesticides been applied according to label directions in all cases?
A: Herbicides must have been applied according to directions.
You can get a laboratory diagnosis of fungus from the University of Georgia for a small fee by submitting a sample through your county extension office.
