Stiltgrass has an Achilles’ heel

Q: We have been living here for over 40 years, and we’ve noticed over the last few years an increase of a 2-foot-high grassy plant taking over in parts of the woods. The plant turns out to be Japanese stiltgrass. It’s considered to be a seriously invasive plant in the eastern U.S. From talking with neighbors, it seems few have ever heard of this plant. — George West, Madison
A: Stiltgrass, also known as basket grass or microstegium, is one of the most troublesome weeds that I know. It is particularly at home in moist spots, and shade makes it happy as well. One plant can produce hundreds of seeds. The plant, however, has an Achilles’ heel; it germinates from seed in the spring. Since it is an annual plant, it can be controlled by preemergent chemicals. Products that contain dithiopyr, pendimethalin or prodiamine will prevent microstegium seed from germinating. Since seeds germinate throughout the summer, two applications (mid-February and early May) are appropriate. For a heavy infestation, a third application in July might be warranted. Read and follow label instructions, particularly the requirement that they be kept away from water.
Q: There is something in my yard making tunnels. The ground is soft and squishy. Could it be chipmunks, voles or moles? Whatever it is, it is also killing all my grass. Can you help? — Vanessa Schuler, Decatur
A: If the soil is squishy, it must be moles. Of your three suspects, moles are the only ones that tunnel underground. Sometimes a tunneler pushes soil up as it digs, so the grass growing there tends to be affected by drought and is more likely to die above the mole tunnel.
These methods don’t work:
- Chewing gum (not repellent)
- Broken glass (feet too tough)
- Ultrasonic vibrators (not repellent)
- Noisy windmills (not repellent)
- Moth balls (poisonous to humans)
- Poison peanuts (moles don’t eat peanuts)
- Insecticide treatments to the lawn (hungrier moles = more digging)
- Trapping (effective, but it’s a lot of work)
- Poison gummy worms (moles do not possess the teeth needed to gnaw on them)
Personally, I think the easiest way to control moles is to mash down the active tunnels completely and force the mole to move to more hospitable yards. This could be a good source of income for an impecunious 16-year-old with size 12 shoes.
