Girly decor is having an interior design moment

For designer Jenna Gross of Colordrunk Designs, the “Barbie” movie has had an outsized impact on the present hyper-girly moment.

“People, myself included, are embracing their inner girly girl vibes a little more tightly thanks to ‘Barbie’s’ iconic style. ‘Barbie’ is more than a trendy movie, ‘Barbie’ is a nostalgic celebration of femininity and fun,” said Gross.

Also driving the trend is a general fearlessness in design and comfort in expressing one’s unique personality. “People are not afraid of color. So when they come to me, I’m not having to talk them into color,” said Gina Sims of Gina Sims Designs.

Whether embracing a full-on riot of bows and lace, powdery pinks and maximalist girliness seen in the TikTok coquette aesthetic trend or leaning into fun, cheeky feminine touches, there is a girl decor style for everyone, including men who no longer seem afraid of embracing their (or their partner’s) softer side.

Sims has vast experience in catering to this preference for design that doesn’t shy away from expressing femininity. She has seen many women who work from home enjoying the process of creating workspaces that allow them to embrace feminine touches.

“And pink is just so much fun to play with,” said Sims who is having more women clients ask her to create hyper-feminine home offices for them, a very 2024 response to the dominance of man-caves in the early aughts.

One of Sims’ clients had just finished her maternity leave and gave the designer a simple imperative: “I need to love my office . . . make me love my office.”

And the good news is, just as clubby leather chairs, dark-paneled walls and deep, rich color are not just for men, girly style can be enjoyed by anyone, Sims said.

“Some men are not challenged by pink, and don’t see it as, ‘Oh, it’s just a girly room.’ It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s a beautiful room, and I can just enjoy that,’” she said.

“I often bring up to clients, if they’re afraid of pink, I’ll tell them that opera houses are traditionally painted a really lovely shade of pink because everybody looks better with pink light and pink reflected off their faces,” the interior designer said.

Gross agrees that masculinity and femininity can be beautifully harmonious in interior decor. “Feminine touches complement any style, and their volume can easily be turned up or down. Try mixing in a happy pattern or two. Upholster a chair or stool in velvet, or add a few brass accessories — brass pops against darker tones,” Gross said.

“What is trending is being authentic to who you are and that is exciting,” she added.

How to bring feminine style into your home:

Add a bow. Culture watchers have noticed the increased interest in satin and velvet bows in fashion and, now, in home decor.

Go pink. The beauty of pink is its versatility, from a soft seashell to a bold hot pink. “Pink is not just a color, it’s an empowering attitude,” Gross said. “People are embracing the joy and individuality that pink brings to their spaces. Clients are choosing to have fun and want to create environments that uplift their spirits and reflect their unique personalities.”

Think sumptuous fabrics. Luxurious curtains, velvet Chesterfield sofas, slipper chairs upholstered in satin or canopy beds draped in colorful or floral fabrics all bring warmth and a feminine touch to interior decor.

Not a fan of pink? Lean into pastels. “It is more than OK to ditch the traditional pink,” Gross said. “Instead go for lavender, peach, sky blue or mint green! These colors bring out softness and femininity in a fresh way.”

Bridge masculinity and femininity. Feminine touches can bring a lovely warmth and softness when combined with darker, moodier, masculine touches. How to blend the two? Sims advises: “How about a curved leather or curved velvet sofa or a really great feminine brass light fixture?” She encourages clients to think: “What kinds of pillows and fabrics can we use to soften it up?”

Have fun with it. Sims has added flirty pink and red lip wallpaper to one client’s home office for a saucy Zoom background. Layering in lots of artwork and using plenty of brass, plants and a mix of patterns is a way to create a feminine space that doesn’t feel too in-your-face girly.

Felicia Feaster is a longtime lifestyle and design editor who spent 11 years covering gardening, interior design, trends and wellness for HGTV.com. Felicia is a contributor to MarthaStewart.com and has been interviewed as a design expert by The New York Times, Forbes and the Associated Press.