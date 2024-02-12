Brown is in, say goodbye to gray

Terracotta Design Build interior design director Lucinda Aron agreed. “Brown is a warm and comforting color, it feels timeless and a color that can be incorporated into almost any space casual or formal,” she said. “It’s having a moment right now.”

Aron is especially fond of working brown into her designs with leather. “There is nothing like the patina of a gorgeous Italian leather in a cognac color; it tells a story and always brings a sophistication to a space,” she said.

Rather than black, Aron likes to use a deep brown on walls and millwork. “I love Farrow & Ball Tanners Brown No. 255. It’s named after the craftsman who tans hides used to create leather. It’s almost black but has some red undertones that give it warmth and depth.”

Designers say there are multiple reasons why brown is having a moment. Nostalgia is always an element in design, and soothing, earthy brown is a retro throwback to the ‘70s. And as we continue to erase the lines between inside and outside in our homes, organic, nature-inspired design makes brown, with its associations around soil and hardwoods, the perfect biophilic hue. Finally, the quiet luxury trend popularized by the TV hit “Succession” that has influenced fashion has also inspired home decor and the subtle but luxurious browns of leather, wood grain and velvet.

Designer Carter Kay of Carter Kay Interiors is happy to see her younger clients embracing brown furniture and investing in pieces that are well-made. “Handmade, beautiful things are worth taking care of,” said Kay who, along with the patina of brown furniture, tends to favor naturalistic shades of tree bark brown in her interiors. Kay is observing more use of wood paneling to lend cozy ambiance to living rooms, dens and libraries and likes how reclaimed wood beams and floors can give texture and a sense of history to new construction.

Atlanta designers have embraced brown in both traditional and contemporary decor and offered their advice for making this everything-old-is-new-again color work for years to come in your own home.

Try a variety of browns. Kay likes working with an array of hardwoods in her interiors from chestnut to oak. Aron mixes brown elements for greater depth in her projects. “Brown has a wonderful range that can work collectively — think honey brown grasscloth wallpaper with a deep chocolate velvet mohair upholstery,” Aron said.

Balance brown with light. Use metallics, lamps, gold frames, glass and pottery to make brown work best. “You’ve got to add texture and things that will reflect light in a different way, because brown tends to just soak it up,” Kay said. That’s especially true if you are using brown paint or paneling on both walls and ceilings and need to counterbalance all of that brown. Aron says that “brown comes to life when you pair it with cream or white.” Williams recommends ensuring there is plenty of natural light in any room where you plan on using lots of brown.

Embrace brown furniture. As more people become interested in sustainability and reusing vintage furniture rather than always buying new, antiques will continue to rise in popularity, Williams said. “I’ve always tried to incorporate them in our designs. I feel like maybe people are coming back around to that.”

A pop of brown goes a long way. Williams has a brown velvet sofa in her own living room that she says is incredibly versatile. “I just feel like it’s so timeless and is a great backdrop. You can always change out pillows and art and anything like that, but the brown is always gonna go,” said Williams, who especially loves a pop of brown against a white wall.

Brown can be a great option for hiding stains. Designers agree that a chocolate brown ottoman or velvet sofa are a far better option than white or gray when you want furniture that requires less maintenance.

Felicia Feaster is a longtime lifestyle and design editor who spent 11 years covering gardening, interior design, trends and wellness for HGTV.com. Felicia is a contributor to MarthaStewart.com and has been interviewed as a design expert by The New York Times, Forbes and the Associated Press.