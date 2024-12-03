Historic Oakland Cemetery raises spirits with Holiday Spirit festivities

A cemetery may not be the first place that comes to mind as a destination for holiday fun, but Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery is known for its creative public events. It is hosting a two-day Holiday Spirit open house and market featuring activities from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8.
To add to the holiday spirit, several mausoleums around the cemetery have been decorated by garden clubs and designers. Live holiday music from metro musicians, including Like the Dickens Carolers, will also help create a holiday atmosphere.
While you’re at the event, you’ll have the chance to buy a Frasier fir wreath to add a festive appearance and aroma to your home’s holiday decor. You can order your wreath in advance or buy one at the event. Either way, you’ll be able to make a custom creation by adding bows and more greenery from Oakland. Only cards (no cash) are accepted for wreath purchases.
Kids and pets are welcome to meet Santa and get a free photo. Donations to Oakland are encouraged in lieu of a charge for this activity. For more family fun, a craft area features games and more.
If you’d like to check off some names from your holiday shopping list, head to the Holiday Gift Market, which will sell handcrafted wares from a variety of artists. And the Oakland Pop-Up Shop will offer unique Historic Oakland Foundation merchandise, books, seasonal novelties and more. The pop-up shop accepts cards only.
One ticketed event — the Holiday Tour of Eternal Homes — will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, during Holiday Spirit. This walking tour is led by a guide in Victorian costume and will take you on a tour of select mausoleums as you hear stories of people who are buried there. Tickets, sold only in advance, are $18 general admission ($13 for Historic Oakland Foundation members). Space is limited, so tickets may sell out.
For more information about Oakland Cemetery’s Holiday Spirit event, visit oaklandcemetery.com.
