Historic Oakland Cemetery raises spirits with Holiday Spirit festivities

A cemetery may not be the first place that comes to mind as a destination for holiday fun, but Atlanta’s historic Oakland Cemetery is known for its creative public events. It is hosting a two-day Holiday Spirit open house and market featuring activities from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8.

To add to the holiday spirit, several mausoleums around the cemetery have been decorated by garden clubs and designers. Live holiday music from metro musicians, including Like the Dickens Carolers, will also help create a holiday atmosphere.

While you’re at the event, you’ll have the chance to buy a Frasier fir wreath to add a festive appearance and aroma to your home’s holiday decor. You can order your wreath in advance or buy one at the event. Either way, you’ll be able to make a custom creation by adding bows and more greenery from Oakland. Only cards (no cash) are accepted for wreath purchases.