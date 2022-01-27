Hawks to celebrate Lunar New Year during Monday’s game

The Lunar New Year begins February 1, but the Hawks are celebrating a day early.
When the team hosts the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena, the Hawks will mark the Year of the Tiger throughout the game. Expect in-game elements, giveaways, merchandise and special food selections.
“We are excited to celebrate the rich history and cultural traditions of Lunar New Year during Monday’s game,” said Camye Mackey, EVP and chief people, diversity and inclusion officer for the Hawks and the arena. “At the Hawks, we are passionate about celebrating the communities who support us. Through our Lunar New Year game night, we hope to further promote inclusivity throughout Atlanta and enhance mutual collaboration amongst different cultures.”
As part of the celebration, former Hawks dancer and official in-arena DJ Chika, a native of Japan, will perform. Additionally, award-winning violinist Alex Ahn will perform both the U.S. and Canadian national anthems prior to tipoff. Ahn started playing the violin at age 3 and gradually transitioned from the classical violin to his own free-flowing style that stems from Atlanta.
At halftime, fans will enjoy a special music and dance performance by the Chinese American Cultural Performing Group. Since 1999, CACPG has performed at many community events and aims to promote the development, advancement and appreciation of Chinese music through singing, dancing and entertainment performances. Also taking place at halftime will be a special Lion Dance Performance on the arena concourse. This Chinese tradition has been performed for more than a thousand years, with the purpose of bringing good luck and prosperity while chasing away evil spirits.
Giveaways during the evening will include traditional red envelopes and T-shirts. You can buy a special ticket package that includes one ticket, a Hawks hat, and a $10 food and beverage credit.
The Hawks’ annual Lunar New Year game is one of many theme nights the team will hold throughout the season. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Hawks.com/promotions.
