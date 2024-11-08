Guest singers sublime in Atlanta Symphony’s Mozart Mass in C minor

In Music Director Nathalie Stutzmann’s first performance with the chorus this season — she’ll be back in May to lead the singers in Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis — Stutzmann once again highlighted beautiful singing from the chorus, blended with expert, emotive musicianship in the orchestra. It’s impossible to wall off the real world from the concert hall, but beautiful, emotionally charged art gives us another avenue to process complex feelings. By leading the collected musicians in Mozart’s mass Thursday night, Stutzmann gave listeners the space to unpack the frustrations, joys and stresses of the day.

To start the evening, I expected a rather rote performance of one of Mozart’s most familiar symphonies. It was the start of a program anchored by a cherished mass, so a pleasant if unremarkable performance would be fine, right? The symphony is just a suitable introduction to the main choral event on the second half of the program.

Wrong. Stutzmann took a different path.

Instead of shooting for “perfectly agreeable,” Stutzmann chose satisfying and entertaining; she focused on fluid, graceful movement of melodic lines, finding animation and intensity in dynamic contrast. In the first movement, the aqueous string themes flowed from phrase to phrase, with Stutzmann shaping the direction with broad, balletic gestures. Stutzmann, leading the orchestra by her movements, at times looked like just another fan enraptured by the music, bouncing along to the band.

The ASO last played Mozart’s 40th symphony in 2018 under assistant conductor Mei-Ann Chen — also an all-Mozart concert with Lang Lang taking on the composer’s 24th piano concerto. That concert seems like two lifetimes ago. The makeup of the ASO has changed drastically since then, so the musicians were overdue to perform this hallmark work.

This is, after all, a season of hallmarks and chestnuts. The 2024-2025 program is packed with works that the best orchestras must play well: The ASO brings Mozart back briefly at the end of the month, then it’s on to Beethoven in 2025.

CONCERT REVIEW

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus

8 p.m. Friday. 3 p.m. Saturday. $44-$154. Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-5000, aso.org.