Great gifts for graduates at every level

Graduates of all ages will appreciate gifts that celebrate and recognize their accomplishments throughout the pandemic as well as their commitment to personal achievements. Here, more than a dozen gifts to help graduates feel loved and prepared for what’s next (and we won’t tell if you treat yourself to a gift or two, too).
Art board. Preschoolers can practice their artistic talent as well as write letters and numbers with a 3-in-1 two-sided art easel from Little Partners. Available on Amazon, this art station features a drawing paper roll, supply trays, a lower storage shelf with two storage bins and four spill-proof paint cups which really reduces the amount of time parents spend cleaning up. Children can also hang their work with large paper clips, which is helpful if the refrigerator is already decorated with artwork. $149.99. www.amazon.com
Of good character. Inspired by a conversation between a mother and daughter, the picture book “Most Perfect You” by Jazmyn Simon reads as a love letter to help children accept who they are by highlighting individual characteristics. It’s a great way for parents and caregivers to start talking to kids about physical differences; being understanding, empathic and kind; and accepting people for who they are inside and out. Available at Barnes & Noble. $18.99. barnesandnoble.com
Art, to-go. Kids can make art anywhere with this Crayola dual-sided tabletop easel and portable art case. The easel also comes with an assortment of supplies including watercolor paints and pencils, paint brushes, mixing trays, crayons, paper and stickers, allowing kids ample opportunity to paint, sketch or produce freehand designs. $24.99. crayola.com
New wheels. Head outdoors and take a ride on a Segway C20 electric kick scooter which features a battery that lasts up to five hours, a maximum speed of 12.4 miles per hour, hand brakes and ambient lighting. This scooter is a great gift for active kids — it folds up in one step so it can go where the kiddos go all summer and beyond. Available at Target. $279.99. target.com
Words to live by. Spend time journaling, setting intentions and goals or freewriting with a lined journal from Inside Then Out. The soft textured vegan leather cover features gold detailing and almost 100 pages to hold personal thoughts. $19.95. insidethenout.com
Say what? Remind teens of two important lessons as they prepare to jet off to college: Watch your language and remember to save. A kitschy bank from Brass Monkey features a black wooden rectangle with a glass front that reads “Don’t Swear” in a metallic gold graphic. In case of emergency, don’t break the bank; there’s a hidden slide-out panel to collect the cash and go. While this is a cool gift for teens, it’s also great for adults who need to reduce or eliminate expletives during conversations. $20. brassmonkeygoods.com
Hometown pride. A chic, soft cotton t-shirt that reads “Atlantaland” across the front and “The south got something to say” on the sleeve will let everyone know what city you rep wherever you go. Available at The Village Retail in white, burgundy and blue. $35. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-907-1918, thevillageretail.com
Smile bright. When life gets busy with tests and studying and dental appointments fall off the radar, make time to do a deep clean at home with an oscillating tooth brush, enamel polishing paste and scaler to get in between teeth from Izzo. The kit, which also includes a UV sanitizer, is ideal for between visits to the dentist for professional cleanings. $129.95. izzosmile.com
Something’s brewing. Enjoy up to 12 ounces of coffee any time with Keurig K-Supreme Plus single-serve coffee maker. Coffee lovers can customize their cup of Joe with three different strengths and temperature settings and save their brewing preferences. $199.99. keurig.com
Meals, delivered. Help out busy grads with meals from a food delivery service. Territory Foods has more than 10 meal categories including paleo, keto, vegetarian and low-carb. The service’s more than 35 signature dishes include chicken enchiladas, andouille sausage with spaghetti squash and Ethiopian-style lentils with braised collards over brown rice. Meals can be delivered up to two times per week. Prices vary. territoryfoods.com
The getaway gift. College grads of all ages will appreciate the gift of relaxation. Book the Splash of Summer package at Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate which includes luxurious accommodations, a $100 food and beverage credit plus a beach towel. Amenities also include an adults-only pool, lazy river and wave pool, basketball courts, bike paths and a spa. The hotel package is available May 20 – Sept. 29, 2022. Prices vary. omnihotels.com/hotels/orlando-championsgate
Going somewhere. The gift of Delta or American Airlines gift cards can help graduates spring for the relaxing trip they’ve been hankering for or a visit to see family and friends. Check each airline’s website for restrictions. Denominations start at $50. Delta, delta.com. American Airlines, aa.com.
Work it out. Recent college graduates and new college students alike will be set for their next stage in life with a MacBook Pro from Apple. This is the perfect tool for researching, writing papers, FaceTiming family, streaming movies and videos, reading, creating a business and just about anything else that requires using a QWERTY keyboard. Apple offers an educational discount, so be sure to have your grad’s school email address handy. Prices start at $1,299. apple.com
Sweet treat. Celebrate with a cake that can be customized with a school logo and colors when an order is placed one week in advance. Available at Saint Germain French Cafe and Bakery, each cake serves 6-10 people. Custom 3-inch sugar cookies are also available. Cake, $70-$110 each; cookies, $72 per dozen. stgermainatl.com
