Great gifts for graduates at every level

Paint, draw and more with a portable art easel. Courtesy of Crayola

Art, to-go. Kids can make art anywhere with this Crayola dual-sided tabletop easel and portable art case. The easel also comes with an assortment of supplies including watercolor paints and pencils, paint brushes, mixing trays, crayons, paper and stickers, allowing kids ample opportunity to paint, sketch or produce freehand designs. $24.99. crayola.com

New wheels. Head outdoors and take a ride on a Segway C20 electric kick scooter which features a battery that lasts up to five hours, a maximum speed of 12.4 miles per hour, hand brakes and ambient lighting. This scooter is a great gift for active kids — it folds up in one step so it can go where the kiddos go all summer and beyond. Available at Target. $279.99. target.com

Write down thoughts, feelings, ideas and aspirations in a soft vegan leather journal. Courtesy of Inside Then Out

Words to live by. Spend time journaling, setting intentions and goals or freewriting with a lined journal from Inside Then Out. The soft textured vegan leather cover features gold detailing and almost 100 pages to hold personal thoughts. $19.95. insidethenout.com

This bank doubles a way to save and a friendly reminder about using colorful language. Courtesy of Galison Publishing

Say what? Remind teens of two important lessons as they prepare to jet off to college: Watch your language and remember to save. A kitschy bank from Brass Monkey features a black wooden rectangle with a glass front that reads “Don’t Swear” in a metallic gold graphic. In case of emergency, don’t break the bank; there’s a hidden slide-out panel to collect the cash and go. While this is a cool gift for teens, it’s also great for adults who need to reduce or eliminate expletives during conversations. $20. brassmonkeygoods.com

Let folks know where you're from with a t-shirt that reads "Atlantaland." Courtesy of The Village Retail

Hometown pride. A chic, soft cotton t-shirt that reads “Atlantaland” across the front and “The south got something to say” on the sleeve will let everyone know what city you rep wherever you go. Available at The Village Retail in white, burgundy and blue. $35. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-907-1918, thevillageretail.com

A DIY professionally-inspired dental kit helps fill in the gaps and keep teeth clean in-between visits. Courtesy of Izzo

Smile bright. When life gets busy with tests and studying and dental appointments fall off the radar, make time to do a deep clean at home with an oscillating tooth brush, enamel polishing paste and scaler to get in between teeth from Izzo. The kit, which also includes a UV sanitizer, is ideal for between visits to the dentist for professional cleanings. $129.95. izzosmile.com

Brew customized coffee at home with a Keurig single serve coffeemaker. Courtesy of Keurig

Something’s brewing. Enjoy up to 12 ounces of coffee any time with Keurig K-Supreme Plus single-serve coffee maker. Coffee lovers can customize their cup of Joe with three different strengths and temperature settings and save their brewing preferences. $199.99. keurig.com

Meals, delivered. Help out busy grads with meals from a food delivery service. Territory Foods has more than 10 meal categories including paleo, keto, vegetarian and low-carb. The service’s more than 35 signature dishes include chicken enchiladas, andouille sausage with spaghetti squash and Ethiopian-style lentils with braised collards over brown rice. Meals can be delivered up to two times per week. Prices vary. territoryfoods.com

The getaway gift. College grads of all ages will appreciate the gift of relaxation. Book the Splash of Summer package at Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate which includes luxurious accommodations, a $100 food and beverage credit plus a beach towel. Amenities also include an adults-only pool, lazy river and wave pool, basketball courts, bike paths and a spa. The hotel package is available May 20 – Sept. 29, 2022. Prices vary. omnihotels.com/hotels/orlando-championsgate

The gift of an airline gift card can help grads plan their next trip. Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Going somewhere. The gift of Delta or American Airlines gift cards can help graduates spring for the relaxing trip they’ve been hankering for or a visit to see family and friends. Check each airline’s website for restrictions. Denominations start at $50. Delta, delta.com. American Airlines, aa.com.

Work it out. Recent college graduates and new college students alike will be set for their next stage in life with a MacBook Pro from Apple. This is the perfect tool for researching, writing papers, FaceTiming family, streaming movies and videos, reading, creating a business and just about anything else that requires using a QWERTY keyboard. Apple offers an educational discount, so be sure to have your grad’s school email address handy. Prices start at $1,299. apple.com

Graduation celebrations call for delicious desserts and Saint Germain French Cafe & Bakery has an assortment of yummy options. Courtesy of Saint Germain French Cafe & Bakery

Sweet treat. Celebrate with a cake that can be customized with a school logo and colors when an order is placed one week in advance. Available at Saint Germain French Cafe and Bakery, each cake serves 6-10 people. Custom 3-inch sugar cookies are also available. Cake, $70-$110 each; cookies, $72 per dozen. stgermainatl.com