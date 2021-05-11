Celebrate graduates with these 8 gift ideas

The academic year may have looked different — some students worked remotely, in a hybrid fashion or were able to attend classes in-person with restrictions. Whatever the assignment, students made it work, and to celebrate their achievement, gift the graduates in your life with things that will make their life a bit easier, festive or pretty. For those who tend to misplace things, Apple has a new nifty item that ensures what gets lost also gets found. A customized card makes it possible to social distance while sending heartfelt messages. The following eight brands offer gifts that will make graduates feel appreciated and, in some cases, more prepared for what’s next. Happy graduation to all.
Video card: Invite family and friends to create a celebratory video message and upload all to Tribute, a company that provides personalized video greeting cards. With a few clicks, users can request submissions from each person, record video messages, include music and photos, then consolidate all of into a cheerful and heartfelt video montage to celebrate the well-earned accomplishments of graduates. The video is relatively easy to produce, but for folks with limited time, opt for the concierge package to handle everything. Do-it-yourself package, $25; concierge, $99, tribute.co.
A keeper: Keep track of important things like a phone, keys, backpack and more with AirTag by Apple. The nifty little tag can locate items nearby, but if the object is out of the Bluetooth range, the global Find My network can help track it down. This is an ideal gift for kids who leave personal items on school buses, camping trips and just about anywhere; it’s also handy for high school and college grads who are busy planning their next big move and accidentally misplace a much-needed thing, like their iPhones or iPad. The tag is really for everyone but makes an extra special, stress-a-little-less gift for grads. One tag, $29; four-pack, $99, apple.com.
Flower power: Keep the gift classic with a beautiful bouquet of flowers from JJ’s Flower Shop. Opt for the Kim Wrap which features striking statement blooms and greenery wrapped in tissue paper and tied together with ribbon. The bouquet also includes a customizable card and is available for in-shop pickup or delivery. $56. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 678-283-5407, jjsflowershop.com.
Under there: Surprise her with a monthly subscription service of lacy underwear from Titov, which arrives directly to her door in a pretty package. It’s the gift that keeps giving since subscriptions are available in three, six and 12-month increments. $92-$355, titovlabel.com.
It takes two: Adulting, especially when it involves cooking and cleaning is hard enough, so the Ninja 2-basket air fryer makes life a lot easier. Standalone baskets accommodate two different (or same if someone wants a large quantity) foods that can be cooked simultaneously which becomes a time saver. The air fryer also features six customizable programs such as roast, bake, reheat, and of course, air fry. If things get a little dirty, the crisper plates are dishwasher safe. $179.99. ninjakitchen.com.
Going somewhere: Now that travel restrictions are being lifted globally, grads can plan their great getaway. The gift of Delta or American Airlines e-gift or physical gift cards can help jumpstart the relaxing trip they’ve been hankering for or a visit to see more family and friends. Check each airline’s website for restrictions. Denominations start at $50. Delta, delta.com. American Airlines, aa.com.
It’s a wrap: Kiddos will love a school playground activity that can be used at home year-round, especially on rainy days, and for this, the Playzone-fit kidtrix doorway swing fits the bill. The indoor swing set includes a mesh swing, gravity wedge system with vice grips, adjustable hanging straps and a storage bag for the swing. Parents will like this gift too because it requires no hardware to set up. $69.99, b4adventure.com.
Hear this: It’s kind of kitschy but cool to listen to music on a vintage-looking turntable that plays records or connects to Bluetooth. The Victrola 3-speed record player with built-in speakers is housed in a portable suitcase so grads can turn up just about anywhere. Available at Amazon. $65, amazon.com.