Celebrate graduates with these 8 gift ideas

Keep track of everything from phones to keys to children's backpacks with the new AirTag by Apple. Courtesy of Apple Inc. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Flower power: Keep the gift classic with a beautiful bouquet of flowers from JJ’s Flower Shop. Opt for the Kim Wrap which features striking statement blooms and greenery wrapped in tissue paper and tied together with ribbon. The bouquet also includes a customizable card and is available for in-shop pickup or delivery. $56. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 678-283-5407, jjsflowershop.com.

Keep graduation gifts classic with bouquets of beautiful flowers from JJ's Flowers at Ponce City Market. Courtesy of JJ's Flower Shop Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Under there: Surprise her with a monthly subscription service of lacy underwear from Titov, which arrives directly to her door in a pretty package. It’s the gift that keeps giving since subscriptions are available in three, six and 12-month increments. $92-$355, titovlabel.com.

It takes two: Adulting, especially when it involves cooking and cleaning is hard enough, so the Ninja 2-basket air fryer makes life a lot easier. Standalone baskets accommodate two different (or same if someone wants a large quantity) foods that can be cooked simultaneously which becomes a time saver. The air fryer also features six customizable programs such as roast, bake, reheat, and of course, air fry. If things get a little dirty, the crisper plates are dishwasher safe. $179.99. ninjakitchen.com.

A double basket Ninja air fryer makes cooking, cleaning and entertaining so much easier. Courtesy of SharkNinja Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Going somewhere: Now that travel restrictions are being lifted globally, grads can plan their great getaway. The gift of Delta or American Airlines e-gift or physical gift cards can help jumpstart the relaxing trip they’ve been hankering for or a visit to see more family and friends. Check each airline’s website for restrictions. Denominations start at $50. Delta, delta.com. American Airlines, aa.com.

It’s a wrap: Kiddos will love a school playground activity that can be used at home year-round, especially on rainy days, and for this, the Playzone-fit kidtrix doorway swing fits the bill. The indoor swing set includes a mesh swing, gravity wedge system with vice grips, adjustable hanging straps and a storage bag for the swing. Parents will like this gift too because it requires no hardware to set up. $69.99, b4adventure.com.

Hear this: It’s kind of kitschy but cool to listen to music on a vintage-looking turntable that plays records or connects to Bluetooth. The Victrola 3-speed record player with built-in speakers is housed in a portable suitcase so grads can turn up just about anywhere. Available at Amazon. $65, amazon.com.