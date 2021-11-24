Gobble Jog, Stuffing Stroll and more: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

“The Nutcracker”

Caption The Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre will perform the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” in Marietta this weekend. Credit: From georgiametrodance.org Credit: From georgiametrodance.org

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. $20-$35. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. 770-906-8289.

Experience Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre’s annual production of “The Nutcracker,” featuring brilliant sets, costumes and special effects.

Sing Along with “The Sound of Music”

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. $10. Earl Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

If you love to sing along with all the classic tunes in “The Sound of Music,” now’s your chance. Watch the much-loved movie at the Strand Theatre and get ready to sing along to “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and more.

Gobble Jog 2021

7:30 a.m. 10K timed, 8:45 a.m. 1K untimed, 9 a.m. 5K timed, 9:05 a.m. 5K untimed and 10:30 a.m. Tot Trot. Thursday, Nov. 25. Marietta Square, 1 Cherokee St., Marietta.

Start Thanksgiving out right with a race starting and ending at Marietta Square as you raise money for MUST Ministries. Online registration is closed, but you can still register at the packet pickup event from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. You can also register on race day beginning at 6:30 a.m, but there are no timed registrations on race day.

DeKalb

Small Business Saturday and Santa Parade

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 with parade starting at 11 a.m. at Fire Station One, 230 E. Trinity Place and ending at 2nd Avenue.

Shop local in Decatur as you get free gift wrapping as well as warm cookies and cocoa in the Visit Decatur tent on the downtown square. You can also watch Santa ride in a fire truck all over town.

Winter House

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27, continuing through Saturday, Dec. 11. Free admission with ticketed activities with various prices. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.

Visit Callanwolde’s new 16-day art-filled holiday experience. Shop in an artists’ market, make s’mores by a fire pit, make a wreath and more.

28th Annual Holiday Artists Market

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continuing Friday, Nov. 26-Saturday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 24. Free admission. Spruill Gallery, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-394-4019.

Visit Spruill Gallery’s winter wonderland that boasts a variety of artwork including ceramics, jewelry, photography, sculpture and glass. Masks are requested.

Thanksgiving Stuffing Stroll

Caption Take a Thanksgiving Stuffing Stroll through Dunwoody Nature Center this weekend. Credit: From dunwoodynature.org Credit: From dunwoodynature.org

Continuing Thursday, Nov. 25-Sunday, Nov. 28. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Get some exercise by walking in the woods at the Dunwoody Nature Center with your family. The autumn leaves are beautiful, and along the way, you can follow a turkey stamp book you can grab in front of the main building. A box with a stamp inside is at each spot on the map marked with a turkey, so follow along and stamp your book before moving to the next spot.

North Fulton

College Football on the Big Screen

11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. Free admission. Chiringa, 34 South Main St., Alpharetta. 770-802-8940.

Catch all the big college football rivalry games - Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, Alabama vs. Auburn and Florida vs. Florida State - on a giant mobile LED wall.

Menorah Lighting

5 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Free. Avalon, Boulevard East (located in front of The Cape). 770-765-2000.

Join Chabad of North Fulton to kick off the first night of Hanukkah with a traditional menorah lighting ceremony. Guests will receive some special goodies.

Gingerbread House Class

Caption Bring the kids and decorate your own gingerbread house together in Alpharetta this Friday. Credit: From Publix Aprons Cooking School Credit: From Publix Aprons Cooking School

10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26. $75 plus fees for one adult and up to three kids. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560.

Roll up your sleeves as you and your kids decorate your own gingerbread house. Materials are provided.

Thanksgiving Weekend Party with Smooth Jazz Star Bob Baldwin

7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. $34. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838.

Contemporary jazz pianist Bob Baldwin, who has recorded on six of the seven continents, brings his music to The Velvet Note.

Gwinnett

Gwinnett Historic Courthouse Lighting of the Tree

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. Free. Gwinnett Historic Courthouse, 185 Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 770-822-5450.

Watch the lighting of the tree and enjoy crafts, s’mores, hot cocoa and an appearance by Santa.

Atlanta Anime Day

10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. $5 at the door, free for military personnel, first responders and kids under 10. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500.

Explore over 10,000 square feet of anime vendors, artists, videos and events along with prize giveaways, cosplay and fan panels.

Classic Rock Experience

9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. Free. 37 E. Main St. NE, Buford. 678-288-2030.

Relive classic rock hits with the band Crazy Heart at this free show.

12th Annual Sugarloaf Turkey Trot

Caption Race in the 12th Annual Sugarloaf Turkey Trot to help raise money for Gwinnett County charities. Credit: Sugarloaf Turkey Trot Credit: Sugarloaf Turkey Trot

9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. $35, $25 for ages 9 and under. Sugarloaf Country Club, 2595 Sugarloaf Club Drive, Duluth.

Burn off your Thanksgiving dinner calories in advance as you help raise money to benefit several Gwinnett County charities.