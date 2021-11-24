Gobble Jog, Stuffing Stroll and more: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Looking for something to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? You’ll find a Thanksgiving Stuffing Stroll as well as a Gobble Jog on the calendar to help burn off some of those Thanksgiving meal calories. If you’d rather look ahead to Christmas, enjoy a performance of “The Nutcracker” or attend a Santa Parade.
Check out the following 16 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta:
Cobb
Dark-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, dark-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Continues Thursday, Nov. 25-Friday, Dec. 31. Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta. $10 cars/trucks, $20 buses.
Drive through 1.5 miles of more than one million LED bulbs, stopping for entertainment such as train rides, pony rides and a petting zoo.
2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. $20-$35. Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 548 S. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. 770-906-8289.
Experience Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre’s annual production of “The Nutcracker,” featuring brilliant sets, costumes and special effects.
Sing Along with “The Sound of Music”
3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. $10. Earl Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.
If you love to sing along with all the classic tunes in “The Sound of Music,” now’s your chance. Watch the much-loved movie at the Strand Theatre and get ready to sing along to “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and more.
7:30 a.m. 10K timed, 8:45 a.m. 1K untimed, 9 a.m. 5K timed, 9:05 a.m. 5K untimed and 10:30 a.m. Tot Trot. Thursday, Nov. 25. Marietta Square, 1 Cherokee St., Marietta.
Start Thanksgiving out right with a race starting and ending at Marietta Square as you raise money for MUST Ministries. Online registration is closed, but you can still register at the packet pickup event from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta. You can also register on race day beginning at 6:30 a.m, but there are no timed registrations on race day.
DeKalb
Small Business Saturday and Santa Parade
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 with parade starting at 11 a.m. at Fire Station One, 230 E. Trinity Place and ending at 2nd Avenue.
Shop local in Decatur as you get free gift wrapping as well as warm cookies and cocoa in the Visit Decatur tent on the downtown square. You can also watch Santa ride in a fire truck all over town.
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27, continuing through Saturday, Dec. 11. Free admission with ticketed activities with various prices. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.
Visit Callanwolde’s new 16-day art-filled holiday experience. Shop in an artists’ market, make s’mores by a fire pit, make a wreath and more.
28th Annual Holiday Artists Market
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continuing Friday, Nov. 26-Saturday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 24. Free admission. Spruill Gallery, 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta. 770-394-4019.
Visit Spruill Gallery’s winter wonderland that boasts a variety of artwork including ceramics, jewelry, photography, sculpture and glass. Masks are requested.
Continuing Thursday, Nov. 25-Sunday, Nov. 28. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.
Get some exercise by walking in the woods at the Dunwoody Nature Center with your family. The autumn leaves are beautiful, and along the way, you can follow a turkey stamp book you can grab in front of the main building. A box with a stamp inside is at each spot on the map marked with a turkey, so follow along and stamp your book before moving to the next spot.
North Fulton
College Football on the Big Screen
11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. Free admission. Chiringa, 34 South Main St., Alpharetta. 770-802-8940.
Catch all the big college football rivalry games - Georgia vs. Georgia Tech, Alabama vs. Auburn and Florida vs. Florida State - on a giant mobile LED wall.
5 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Free. Avalon, Boulevard East (located in front of The Cape). 770-765-2000.
Join Chabad of North Fulton to kick off the first night of Hanukkah with a traditional menorah lighting ceremony. Guests will receive some special goodies.
10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26. $75 plus fees for one adult and up to three kids. Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 770-751-8560.
Roll up your sleeves as you and your kids decorate your own gingerbread house. Materials are provided.
Thanksgiving Weekend Party with Smooth Jazz Star Bob Baldwin
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. $34. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838.
Contemporary jazz pianist Bob Baldwin, who has recorded on six of the seven continents, brings his music to The Velvet Note.
Gwinnett
Gwinnett Historic Courthouse Lighting of the Tree
5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. Free. Gwinnett Historic Courthouse, 185 Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 770-822-5450.
Watch the lighting of the tree and enjoy crafts, s’mores, hot cocoa and an appearance by Santa.
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. $5 at the door, free for military personnel, first responders and kids under 10. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500.
Explore over 10,000 square feet of anime vendors, artists, videos and events along with prize giveaways, cosplay and fan panels.
9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. Free. 37 E. Main St. NE, Buford. 678-288-2030.
Relive classic rock hits with the band Crazy Heart at this free show.
12th Annual Sugarloaf Turkey Trot
9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. $35, $25 for ages 9 and under. Sugarloaf Country Club, 2595 Sugarloaf Club Drive, Duluth.
Burn off your Thanksgiving dinner calories in advance as you help raise money to benefit several Gwinnett County charities.
