Go wild at Wylde Center with AWARE’s rehabilitated animals and sips, bites

Decatur’s Wylde Center and Stonecrest’s AWARE Wildlife Center are joining together for their first dual fundraising event, Wylde Goes Wild!, that will appeal to lovers of nature as well as animals. Scheduled Saturday, March 15, at the Wylde Center’s Sugar Creek Garden, the event offers attendees the chance to relax and explore the garden, where an array of acoustic musicians will be roaming and playing.
AWARE will also bring some rescued wildlife ambassadors, including species of reptiles, birds of prey and small mammals so guests can experience them up close. Handlers will share stories about each animal’s rehabilitation as well as the importance of coexisting with them in an urban environment. Guests will also be able to have their picture taken with the wildlife.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Wylde Center
Credit: Photo courtesy of Wylde Center
The fundraiser will feature several activity stations including one where animals will “paint” on cards that guests can take home and one where guests are invited to play a native plant pollinator matching game. Antique-style Wylde Center glasses will also be available.
Tickets are $75, with $10 discounts for Wylde Center members and AWARE VIPs. Proceeds will benefit both organizations, and each ticket includes three drink tickets to sample red, white or rose wines along with a selection of small bites.
Wylde Goes Wild! happens 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 15 at the Wylde Center’s Sugar Creek Garden, 415 E. Lake Drive, Decatur. More information: 404-371-1920, wyldecenter.org/event/aware.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Van Leeuwen
3 new ice cream shops, On The Border bankruptcy and more metro Atlanta restaurant news
News from around the metro Atlanta dining scene, including changes at Lazy Betty, renovations at Rumi’s Kitchen and events for Women’s History Month.
Even longtime residents can learn about new places on the Rediscover Dunwoody Trolley Tour
Discover Dunwoody, the DeKalb County city's tourism office, offers free trolley tours each month covering restaurants, shopping and cultural centers.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.