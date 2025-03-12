Go wild at Wylde Center with AWARE’s rehabilitated animals and sips, bites

Decatur’s Wylde Center and Stonecrest’s AWARE Wildlife Center are joining together for their first dual fundraising event, Wylde Goes Wild!, that will appeal to lovers of nature as well as animals. Scheduled Saturday, March 15, at the Wylde Center’s Sugar Creek Garden, the event offers attendees the chance to relax and explore the garden, where an array of acoustic musicians will be roaming and playing.

AWARE will also bring some rescued wildlife ambassadors, including species of reptiles, birds of prey and small mammals so guests can experience them up close. Handlers will share stories about each animal’s rehabilitation as well as the importance of coexisting with them in an urban environment. Guests will also be able to have their picture taken with the wildlife.