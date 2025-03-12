Things to Do
Go wild at Wylde Center with AWARE’s rehabilitated animals and sips, bites

At the Wylde Goes Wild! benefit on Saturday, March 15, wildlife ambassador handlers from AWARE Wildlife Center will bring animals such as a snowy owl and explain the center's rehabilitation process. Courtesy of AWARE Wildlife Center

Credit: Photo courtesy of AWARE Wildlife Center

Credit: Photo courtesy of AWARE Wildlife Center

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
35 minutes ago

Decatur’s Wylde Center and Stonecrest’s AWARE Wildlife Center are joining together for their first dual fundraising event, Wylde Goes Wild!, that will appeal to lovers of nature as well as animals. Scheduled Saturday, March 15, at the Wylde Center’s Sugar Creek Garden, the event offers attendees the chance to relax and explore the garden, where an array of acoustic musicians will be roaming and playing.

AWARE will also bring some rescued wildlife ambassadors, including species of reptiles, birds of prey and small mammals so guests can experience them up close. Handlers will share stories about each animal’s rehabilitation as well as the importance of coexisting with them in an urban environment. Guests will also be able to have their picture taken with the wildlife.

Wylde Goes Wild!, a combined fundraiser of the Wylde Center and AWARE Wildlife Center, will take place at Wylde's Sugar Creek Garden in Decatur. Courtesy of Wylde Center

Credit: Photo courtesy of Wylde Center

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Wylde Center

The fundraiser will feature several activity stations including one where animals will “paint” on cards that guests can take home and one where guests are invited to play a native plant pollinator matching game. Antique-style Wylde Center glasses will also be available.

Tickets are $75, with $10 discounts for Wylde Center members and AWARE VIPs. Proceeds will benefit both organizations, and each ticket includes three drink tickets to sample red, white or rose wines along with a selection of small bites.

Wylde Goes Wild! happens 4-6 p.m. Saturday, March 15 at the Wylde Center’s Sugar Creek Garden, 415 E. Lake Drive, Decatur. More information: 404-371-1920, wyldecenter.org/event/aware.

About the Author

Mary Caldwell
