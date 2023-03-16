BreakingNews
US jobless aid claims fell last week as layoffs remain low
X

Go Atlanta: St. Patrick’s Day, summer concerts, $10 burgers, and meet the family behind Food Terminal

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras introduces you to the women behind Sweet Hut and Food Terminal. Hear their stories of how they bring Malaysian dishes to the Atlanta mainstream. Plus, Ligaya has a list of new restaurants opening and expanding and she’ll tell you how you can sink your teeth into $10 burgers for seven days.

AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho has new concert announcements for Atlanta, including the Cure and Drake with 21 Savage. Rodney also got to sit down with Fortune Feimster for her upcoming comedy date at Cobb Energy Centre, and he’ll tell you about “Bad Boys 4″ which is filming in Atlanta.

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison tells you how find a roundup of all of the springs festivals in and around town as we head into the new season, and he’ll introduce you to the pet of the week.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Our pet of the week Effie is a sweet, 2-year-old, 55 pound social pup who is always up for an adventure. Her foster family says her favorite activities include running around at the park, exploring local trails and sharing an ice cream treat with her people. She is adaptable, friendly and picks up on new cues easily. Effie is a big fan of toys and an even bigger fan of cuddles. Inquire about Effie, explore online or read more about her at lifelineanimal.org. You can also stop by LifeLine Animal Project’s Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive to meet any of Effie’s pet pals today.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Abrams says she will ‘likely run again.’ That doesn’t excite some Democrats3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes of Trump grand jury; jurors hear 3rd leaked Trump call
20h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Special grand jurors reveal Trump call to David Ralston
2h ago

Credit: AP

5 things we learned at Georgia Pro Day: Jalen Carter turned in bad workout
15h ago

Credit: AP

5 things we learned at Georgia Pro Day: Jalen Carter turned in bad workout
15h ago

Credit: Murray Close

Major production studio Lionsgate to be lead tenant for new Douglas County complex
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Thomas Dorsey

Four artists explore personal identity through photos, textiles
23h ago
Superstar tenor Lawrence Brownlee brings ‘Rising’ series to Emerson Hall
Atlanta Ballet’s ‘Don Quixote’ promises virtuoso thrills, comedy and romance
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Mableton proposal would split new Cobb County city in half
‘Flex lanes’ on Ga. 400 to close permanently on Friday
23h ago
Emory: New science center will prompt major medical breakthroughs
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top