Go Atlanta: St. Patrick’s Day, summer concerts, $10 burgers, and meet the family behind Food Terminal

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras introduces you to the women behind Sweet Hut and Food Terminal. Hear their stories of how they bring Malaysian dishes to the Atlanta mainstream. Plus, Ligaya has a list of new restaurants opening and expanding and she’ll tell you how you can sink your teeth into $10 burgers for seven days.
AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho has new concert announcements for Atlanta, including the Cure and Drake with 21 Savage. Rodney also got to sit down with Fortune Feimster for her upcoming comedy date at Cobb Energy Centre, and he’ll tell you about “Bad Boys 4″ which is filming in Atlanta.
AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison tells you how find a roundup of all of the springs festivals in and around town as we head into the new season, and he’ll introduce you to the pet of the week.
Our pet of the week Effie is a sweet, 2-year-old, 55 pound social pup who is always up for an adventure. Her foster family says her favorite activities include running around at the park, exploring local trails and sharing an ice cream treat with her people. She is adaptable, friendly and picks up on new cues easily. Effie is a big fan of toys and an even bigger fan of cuddles. Inquire about Effie, explore online or read more about her at lifelineanimal.org. You can also stop by LifeLine Animal Project’s Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive to meet any of Effie’s pet pals today.
Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC