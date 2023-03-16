Go Atlanta: St. Patrick’s Day, summer concerts, $10 burgers, and meet the family behind Food Terminal

Our pet of the week Effie is a sweet, 2-year-old, 55 pound social pup who is always up for an adventure. Her foster family says her favorite activities include running around at the park, exploring local trails and sharing an ice cream treat with her people. She is adaptable, friendly and picks up on new cues easily. Effie is a big fan of toys and an even bigger fan of cuddles. Inquire about Effie, explore online or read more about her at lifelineanimal.org. You can also stop by LifeLine Animal Project’s Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive to meet any of Effie’s pet pals today.

