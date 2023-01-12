Go Atlanta: ‘House Party’ comes to theaters, Barnes returns to 99X, and introducing Joyful Daily

If Eddie Money were a character in a TV show, he would definitely be the friendly football jock. He’s handsome, sporty and athletic, but he’s also a really nice guy who gets along with everyone — both human and canine! A temporary foster describes Eddie as an outgoing, affectionate explorer with a good mix of active and couch potato. He loves everyone (including kids) and prefers hanging out with people instead of toys. He’s unfazed and calm around other dogs, since people are his main focus. Eddie will happily offer A+ ear licks and nibbles to show his affection. Most of all, he’s ready to be the star player in your home and heart! He just might be your ticket to paradise. To learn more about Eddie, go to LifeLine’s Community Animal Center located at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta or email adoptions@LifeLineAnimal.org.

