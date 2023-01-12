Go Atlanta: ‘House Party’ comes to theaters, Barnes returns to 99X, and introducing Joyful Daily

BreakingNews
WEATHER ALERT: Brief tornadoes, damaging winds possible in North GA by noon
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras introduces you to AJC Joyful Daily columnists Angela and Dennis Buttimer. You will hear ideas for improving mindfulness and actively seeking joy every day.

AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho talks about the Atlanta connection to the remake of the 1990′s Kid ‘n Play film “House Party,” which opens in theaters this Friday. Plus, Rodney shares his experience at the B-52′s farewell concert in Athens and talks about what’s next for the band.

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison explores things to do this weekend before they’re gone for the season. Shane will also introduce you to pet of the week Eddie Money, your new best friend who wants you to take him home tonight.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

If Eddie Money were a character in a TV show, he would definitely be the friendly football jock. He’s handsome, sporty and athletic, but he’s also a really nice guy who gets along with everyone — both human and canine! A temporary foster describes Eddie as an outgoing, affectionate explorer with a good mix of active and couch potato. He loves everyone (including kids) and prefers hanging out with people instead of toys. He’s unfazed and calm around other dogs, since people are his main focus. Eddie will happily offer A+ ear licks and nibbles to show his affection. Most of all, he’s ready to be the star player in your home and heart! He just might be your ticket to paradise. To learn more about Eddie, go to LifeLine’s Community Animal Center located at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta or email adoptions@LifeLineAnimal.org.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

