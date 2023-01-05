ajc logo
Go Atlanta: Dry January, mocktails, dog tag memorial, and something joyful comes your way

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Food, Dining and Living editor Ligaya Figueras explored dry January with beverage industry veterans Jerry and Krista Slater. Plus, the announcement of Joyful Daily coming to the AJC.

AJC Feature Writer Bo Emerson introduces you to a local optometrist who set up a dog tag memorial behind his McDonough practice for people, like him, whose pets have “crossed the rainbow bridge.”

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison previews AJC Entertainment Reporter Rodney Ho’s feature on Collective Soul’s Ed Roland. Plus, Shane wants you to meet Tedd, Go Atlanta’s pet of the week.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

If Tedd gave a talk this is what he’d have to say: “I’m a misunderstood guy hoping to catch your eye. Shelter life is no life but if you take me home, my heart you’ll own and we’ll both never be alone.” A LifeLine volunteer shared that Tedd is calm, responds to “sit” and “shake,” and he’s easy to walk. Tedd loves treats and may be fine living with another dog.  Did we mention he’s extremely handsome? Come and visit Tedd today at DeKalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
