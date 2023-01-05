Go Atlanta: Dry January, mocktails, dog tag memorial, and something joyful comes your way

If Tedd gave a talk this is what he’d have to say: “I’m a misunderstood guy hoping to catch your eye. Shelter life is no life but if you take me home, my heart you’ll own and we’ll both never be alone.” A LifeLine volunteer shared that Tedd is calm, responds to “sit” and “shake,” and he’s easy to walk. Tedd loves treats and may be fine living with another dog. Did we mention he’s extremely handsome? Come and visit Tedd today at DeKalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.

