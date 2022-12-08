Go Atlanta: 50 years as Atlanta’s diviest dive bar, 99X returns, HLN exits, and Debbie Gibson takes a sleigh ride to Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Morgan, who’s also known as Panda, is a professional cuddler and belly rub aficionado. Sometimes he gets so into it, he slides right off the couch. In his spare time he loves eating treats (especially chewy ones), chasing balls in the yard and going for walks. He is around 3 years old, a little over 50 pounds and has taken to house and crate training like a pro.

His best friend Wimba wishes she had a bigger mouth so she could carry around all of her toys at once. She loves anything that bounces — she’ll chase it, chew it, or just carry it around with her all day long. She’s a happy girl whose tail almost never stops wagging. She loves people and belly rubs. She is just under 60 pounds and also house and crate trained.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

This bonded pair would love to find their new family together and fill your days with all the playful and joyful antics they can, then give you all the cuddles you need. Stop by Fulton County Animal Services at 860 Marietta Blvd NW in Atlanta for a visit or email adoptions@fultoncountyanimalservices.com .

