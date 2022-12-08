BreakingNews
Firefighter steps through floor while battling NW Atlanta house fire
Go Atlanta: 50 years as Atlanta’s diviest dive bar, 99X returns, HLN exits, and Debbie Gibson takes a sleigh ride to Atlanta

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC features reporter Bo Emerson talks about Atlanta’s venerable blues club, Northside Tavern, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary and is featured in a new documentary film.

AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho relives the music of the ‘90s as 99X replaces Rock 100.5. Rodney also sits down with pop songstress Debbie Gibson ahead of her holiday tour that will stop at Center Stage on Dec. 11.

AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras tells you where you can find Polish, Laotian, and Taiwanese-American cuisine under one roof.

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison previews this week’s Go Guide which spotlights two upcoming shows that celebrate R.E.M.’s debut EP “Chronic Town.” Plus, he’ll introduce you to this week’s pet of the week who is a real belly rub aficionado.

Morgan, who’s also known as Panda, is a professional cuddler and belly rub aficionado. Sometimes he gets so into it, he slides right off the couch. In his spare time he loves eating treats (especially chewy ones), chasing balls in the yard and going for walks. He is around 3 years old, a little over 50 pounds and has taken to house and crate training like a pro.

His best friend Wimba wishes she had a bigger mouth so she could carry around all of her toys at once. She loves anything that bounces — she’ll chase it, chew it, or just carry it around with her all day long. She’s a happy girl whose tail almost never stops wagging. She loves people and belly rubs. She is just under 60 pounds and also house and crate trained.

This bonded pair would love to find their new family together and fill your days with all the playful and joyful antics they can, then give you all the cuddles you need. Stop by Fulton County Animal Services at 860 Marietta Blvd NW in Atlanta for a visit or email adoptions@fultoncountyanimalservices.com.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question
