Georgia native Drew Parker on penning songs for Luke Combs, his debut album

“I always believed in that dude,” he said. “I’m very thankful to have put my eggs in that basket. That definitely paid off.”

Parker’s songwriting chops helped pave his path as a solo artist. He recently released his stylish debut album “Camouflage Cowboy” and embarked on his first theater tour featuring a stop at the Buckhead Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 14. The show is sold out and his first single, the ballad “Love the Leavin’,” is climbing the country charts.

“Love the Leavin’” is a song that superstars like Morgan Wallen and Combs were interested in recording, he said, but he decided to keep it for himself. “I thought if I ever had a chance to have a hit as an artist, this could be the song to do that,” he said.

Writing songs for his own album, though, was much more difficult than writing for other artists, he noted. “Camouflage Cowboy” features a blend of heartfelt ballads, party songs and an inspiring gospel song at the end.

“I think you can listen to this record and find out who I am as a person,” Parker said.

The title of the album is a description of his fashion motif, melding camo outfits with a cowboy hat, an idea he developed while opening for Combs in Europe last year. The song “Camouflage Cowboy,” he said, “digs into being a dad, being a husband and being on the road. You kind of have to put on this tough exterior, this facade that covers the things you’re going through, the things that affect your mental health. Why am I trying to hide parts of my life by playing the tough guy?”

Parker, not yet a household name, is on the cusp of breaking through in terms of a broader level of fame. And while he isn’t shying away from that possibility, he isn’t putting his entire ego into becoming the next stadium-level country act.

“People tell me sometimes, ‘Keep at it. One day you’ll make it’,” Parker said. “I believe I’ve already made it. Maybe your definition of success is different. In my opinion, my goal was to be able to provide for my family and be involved in music. Am I the richest person in Music City? Absolutely not. That was never my goal.”

He grew up in Covington, and graduated Alcovy High School in 2010. He sang gospel at Stewart Baptist Church. He played baseball. He went to numerous country fairs. He listened to plenty of Travis Tritt, Alan Jackson and Jason Aldean.

After high school, Parker became an X-ray technologist, working part-time for two years at what is now Piedmont Newton Hospital. But he kept playing music around metro Atlanta until he met Combs and his life changed. He also got married and now has two children.

Parker continues to write songs for other artists, penning at least one song a week on average. “I’m a songwriter 24/7,” he said. “I have to be ready to be inspired by any moment, what is said in conversation, something I read. I’ll jot notes down on my phone or sing a melody into my voice memos.”

After Jimmy Buffett died last September, for instance, he quickly penned a song honoring the man called “Pirates and Parrots” and the Zac Brown Band recorded it.

“I am not a die-hard fan but I respect his music and wanted to honor him,” Parker said.

IF YOU GO

Drew Parker

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Sold out (secondary market tickets start at $17 on stubhub.com). Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta, stubhub.com.