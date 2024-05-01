Georgia Entertainment Scene

Tyler Perry Studios jumps into unscripted programming via joint venture

Perry will work with Aslyum Entertainment Group out of Los Angeles.
Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall from Grace," at Metrograph, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall from Grace," at Metrograph, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By
30 minutes ago

Tyler Perry has spent the past two decades focused on scripted TV and film, but for the first time, he has entered into a joint venture to develop unscripted programming.

The busy Atlanta media mogul will be working with Los Angeles-based Asylum Entertainment Group, which has produced documentaries such as Hulu’s “McCartney 3,2,1” Amazon’s “All or Nothing: Manchester City,” Netflix’s “Naomi Osaka,” HBO’s “Being Serena” and Peacock’s “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.”

“We’ve never tapped into this area of entertainment before and we’re looking forward to working closely with Asylum to bring unique real world stories to life,” Perry said in a statement.

Perry has promoted Antoinetta Stallings to the new position as Tyler Perry Studios’ vice president of unscripted programming. She joined the studio in 2019 as a post producer and previously worked at Fremantle on multiple reality shows. She has also been a talent production assistant with “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N Out,” which has shot several seasons in Atlanta.

He recently extended his deal with Paramount Global to create more programming for BET and related entities and has existing deals to produce content for both Netflix and Amazon.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Gov. Kemp: Officers are showing 'immense restraint' during protests

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

BREAKING
Marijuana reclassification could allow sales at Georgia pharmacies
1h ago

Credit: AP

United Methodists strike decades long ban on ordination of LGBTQ clergy
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

OPINION
TORPY: Chalk this up: Emory and other college protests help Trump

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

OPINION
TORPY: Chalk this up: Emory and other college protests help Trump

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlantans react to plans for four infill MARTA stations
The Latest

Credit: MAX

John Cena’s Max show ‘Peacemaker’ has moved to metro Atlanta from Vancouver
What is the ‘Horizon of Khufu’ Egyptian pyramid VR experience like?
INTERVIEW: Jeff Daniels embodies Charlie Croker in Netflix’s ‘A Man in Full’
Featured

Credit: AP

How to stream Atlanta Braves games not available on cable
Ex-Sheriff Victor Hill, convicted of violating detainees’ rights, loses appeal
Georgia war hero Ralph Puckett Jr. lies in honor at U.S. Capitol