Tyler Perry Studios jumps into unscripted programming via joint venture

Tyler Perry has spent the past two decades focused on scripted TV and film, but for the first time, he has entered into a joint venture to develop unscripted programming.

The busy Atlanta media mogul will be working with Los Angeles-based Asylum Entertainment Group, which has produced documentaries such as Hulu’s “McCartney 3,2,1” Amazon’s “All or Nothing: Manchester City,” Netflix’s “Naomi Osaka,” HBO’s “Being Serena” and Peacock’s “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.”

“We’ve never tapped into this area of entertainment before and we’re looking forward to working closely with Asylum to bring unique real world stories to life,” Perry said in a statement.