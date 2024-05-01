Tyler Perry Studios jumps into unscripted programming via joint venture

Tyler Perry has spent the past two decades focused on scripted TV and film, but for the first time, he has entered into a joint venture to develop unscripted programming.
The busy Atlanta media mogul will be working with Los Angeles-based Asylum Entertainment Group, which has produced documentaries such as Hulu’s “McCartney 3,2,1” Amazon’s “All or Nothing: Manchester City,” Netflix’s “Naomi Osaka,” HBO’s “Being Serena” and Peacock’s “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.”
“We’ve never tapped into this area of entertainment before and we’re looking forward to working closely with Asylum to bring unique real world stories to life,” Perry said in a statement.
Perry has promoted Antoinetta Stallings to the new position as Tyler Perry Studios’ vice president of unscripted programming. She joined the studio in 2019 as a post producer and previously worked at Fremantle on multiple reality shows. She has also been a talent production assistant with “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild N Out,” which has shot several seasons in Atlanta.
He recently extended his deal with Paramount Global to create more programming for BET and related entities and has existing deals to produce content for both Netflix and Amazon.
