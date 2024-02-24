Tyler Perry donates $400,000 to Atlanta actress Cocoa Brown over burned home

Tyler Perry has offered $400,000 to actress Cocoa Brown, whose Fayetteville home burned down a week ago.

According to a report on WSB-TV, Brown barely made it out of her home with her son Phoenix. It took three hours for the fire department to get the fire under control and the home is a complete loss.

A friend posted a GoFundMe site that has raised more than $73,000 so far. “Cocoa, a beacon of joy in our lives through her incredible comedy, now faces an unimaginable challenge as she and her son must rebuild their lives from scratch. While we’re grateful to hear that they are safe, the road ahead is undoubtedly daunting,” the GoFundMe site said.