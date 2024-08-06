TruTV to air five Savannah Bananas games

Its season runs 84 games in 29 cities. The increasingly popular team has begun visiting Major League Baseball parks, too, including Houston’s Minute Maid Park, Boston’s Fenway Park and Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The games, which are like the baseball version of the Harlem Globetrotters, feature the Bananas vs. The Party Animals who perform choreographed team dances, over-the-top walk-ups by batters, epic scoring celebrations and a preponderance of wacky viral social media moments.

truTV will first air a game at Harbor Park Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday, Aug. 16 with coverage starting at 7 p.m., then games in Savannah, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Des Moines, Iowa.

IF YOU WATCH

truTV

Friday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., Harbor Park Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia

Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Historic Grayson Stadium, Savannah,

Friday, Aug. 30, 9 p.m., Smith’s Ballpark, Salt Lake City, Utah

Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., Principal Park, Des Moines, Iowa

Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. Historic Grayson Stadium, Savannah