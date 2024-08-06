TruTV to air five Savannah Bananas games

Georgia Entertainment Scene

The wacky eight-year-old exhibition baseball team is barnstorming the nation.
The Savannah Bananas celebrate a run in the 6th inning. The Savannah Bananas took their World Tour to a sold-out Fenway Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024, as they played the Party Animals before over 37,000 fans in Boston. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe)

Credit: John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Credit: John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

By
20 minutes ago

truTV will air five Savannah Bananas games live on consecutive Fridays starting Aug. 16.

The cable network once known for “Impractical Jokers” repeats is now focusing more on sports.

The network has embraced the eight-year-old goofy barnstorming exhibition professional baseball team which recently sold out several games at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville in the spring.

Its season runs 84 games in 29 cities. The increasingly popular team has begun visiting Major League Baseball parks, too, including Houston’s Minute Maid Park, Boston’s Fenway Park and Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The games, which are like the baseball version of the Harlem Globetrotters, feature the Bananas vs. The Party Animals who perform choreographed team dances, over-the-top walk-ups by batters, epic scoring celebrations and a preponderance of wacky viral social media moments.

truTV will first air a game at Harbor Park Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia, on Friday, Aug. 16 with coverage starting at 7 p.m., then games in Savannah, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Des Moines, Iowa.

IF YOU WATCH

truTV

Friday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., Harbor Park Stadium, Norfolk, Virginia

Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Historic Grayson Stadium, Savannah,

Friday, Aug. 30, 9 p.m., Smith’s Ballpark, Salt Lake City, Utah

Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., Principal Park, Des Moines, Iowa

Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m. Historic Grayson Stadium, Savannah

