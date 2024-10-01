Breaking: Thousands of people purged from Georgia’s voter rolls reregistered after Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta
T.I., Sexyy Red, T-Pain headline 96.1 The Beat Jingle Ball 2024

T.I. performs Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at State Farm Arena for V103’s Winterfest. (Kymani Culmer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

1 hour ago

With hip-hop station the Beat taking over the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at State Farm Arena Dec. 19, the slated acts will be T.I., Sexyy Red, T-Pain, Saweetie, The Kid LAROI, Khalid and Tinashe.

On-sale tickets start on Friday at noon via Ticketmaster or www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall. Pre-sales for Capitol One users start today. Radio station presale begins Thursday.

In April, iHeartMedia swapped two of its stations, giving the Beat its more powerful 96.1 signal and moving its 12-year-old top 40 station Power to the weaker 105.3 FM signal. The nation’s largest owner of radio stations holds comparable Jingle Ball holiday concerts across the country every December. The first one in Atlanta in 2012 featured Justin Bieber, Kesha, Flo Rida and Enrique Iglesias. Last year’s final Jingle Ball for Power 96.1 featured Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj and Sabrina Carpenter.

Other cities that hold Jingle Balls include Dallas/Fort Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; and Miami. The Los Angeles Jingle Ball for its top 40 station KIIS will feature T-Pain, Meghan Trainor, SZA, Tate McRae, Tate Brown and Shaboozey, who just performed at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta over the weekend.

“I am beyond thrilled to be a part of the first-ever 96.1 The Beat’s Jingle Ball concert in Atlanta,” said Vladimir Scott, the Beat’s program director. “It’s a concert for Atlanta, by Atlanta, and it’s going to be an unforgettable night filled with incredible performances and holiday vibes.”

Atlanta’s own T.I. was part of V-103′s WinterFest last year. T-Pain, who now lives in Atlanta, last performed in Atlanta at Lakewood Amphitheatre in June. Sexyy Red headlined a show at State Farm Arena in August.

This year’s official Jingle Ball charity is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. A dollar of each ticket sold will be donated to the nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to inspiring pediatric patients through entertainment and education focused initiatives. Seacrest, who was born and raised in Atlanta, will be in town to christen a special radio studio later this month at the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital, which opened this past Sunday.

