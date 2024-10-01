T.I., Sexyy Red, T-Pain headline 96.1 The Beat Jingle Ball 2024

With hip-hop station the Beat taking over the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at State Farm Arena Dec. 19, the slated acts will be T.I., Sexyy Red, T-Pain, Saweetie, The Kid LAROI, Khalid and Tinashe.

On-sale tickets start on Friday at noon via Ticketmaster or www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall. Pre-sales for Capitol One users start today. Radio station presale begins Thursday.

In April, iHeartMedia swapped two of its stations, giving the Beat its more powerful 96.1 signal and moving its 12-year-old top 40 station Power to the weaker 105.3 FM signal. The nation’s largest owner of radio stations holds comparable Jingle Ball holiday concerts across the country every December. The first one in Atlanta in 2012 featured Justin Bieber, Kesha, Flo Rida and Enrique Iglesias. Last year’s final Jingle Ball for Power 96.1 featured Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj and Sabrina Carpenter.