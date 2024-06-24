Georgia Entertainment Scene

Three very different Georgia cities vying for Sundance Film Festival

Let’s compare them
By
15 minutes ago

Except for being in the same state, three Georgia cities vying for the prestigious Sundance Film Festival don’t have a lot in common in size, reputation or feel.

Atlanta, by far Georgia’s largest city and the state capitol, is diverse, business friendly and both the Hollywood and hip-hop center of the South. Athens is dominated by the University of Georgia, its football team and a vibrant local arts and music scene. Savannah is a massive tourist draw for its Southern Gothic feel, Spanish moss, fine food and pretty waterfront.

Here are comparisons, some of which the Sundance committee will consider as it ponders possibly moving from Park City, Utah in 2027. There are 15 cities in consideration nationwide, including these three cities.

POPULATION

City of Atlanta: 510,800, Atlanta metro: 6,307,261 as of July 2023

City of Athens: 96,124, Athens-Clarke County metro: 222,060 as of July, 2023

City of Savannah: 147,748, Savannah metro: 404,798 as of July ,2023

Park City/Salt Lake City: 8,396 for Park City, 1,203,00 for Salt Lake City metro as of 2020

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau

HOTEL ROOMS

Atlanta: 46,896

Athens: 2,708

Savannah: 18,591

Park City: 4,776 Salt Lake City: 13,941

SOURCE: CoStar Group

EXISTING FILM FESTIVALS

Atlanta: Atlanta Film Festival, Atlanta Underground Film Festival, Atlanta Jewish Festival, Out on Film, BronzeLens Film Festival, et. al

Athens: Athens Film Festival (debuting in 2024), Athens Short Film Festival, Athens Jewish Film Festival, EcoFocus Film Festival

Savannah: SCAD Savannah Film Festival, Mountainfilm Savannah, Savannah Jewish Film Festival

Park City/Salt Lake City: Slamdance Film Festival (besides Sundance)

MEDIAN INCOME

City of Atlanta: $83,251

Athens: $45,917

Savannah: $53,258

Park City: $132,315, Salt Lake City: $75,529

SOURCE: U.S. Census Bureau

HOW MANY MOVIE THEATERS?

City of Atlanta: 20 theaters with 141 screens

Athens: 7 theaters with 44 screens

Savannah: 4 theaters with 14 screens but there are spaces like the Ben Tucker Theater and Johnny Mercer Theatre that could be outfitted for films.

Park City/Salt Lake City: 3 theaters with 13 screens in Park City; 9 theaters with 40 screens in Salt Lake City

SOURCE: Cinematreasures.com

HOW FAR FROM SIZABLE AIRPORT

City of Atlanta: Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is 10 miles from downtown Atlanta

City of Athens: Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is 83 miles from downtown Athens

City of Savannah: Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is 10 miles from downtown Savannah

Park City/Salt Lake City: Salt Lake City International Airport is 46 miles from downtown Park City and 6 miles from downtown Salt Lake City

NOTABLE NEARBY MOUNTAINS

Georgia obviously has no real skiing options since it’s too warm even in January. Mountains here are largely for hiking.

City of Atlanta: Stone Mountain, topping at 1,686 feet above sea level

City of Athens: Nothing really close by. It’s at least an hour drive to notable North Georgia mountains like Yonah Mountain and Black Rock Mountain.

City of Savannah: None. It’s pretty darn flat. No real mountains anywhere.

Park City: There are 7,300 acres of skiable terrain at Park City Mountain with a summit peak of just over 10,000 feet.

WEATHER IN JANUARY

Atlanta: average high 52, average low 34

Athens: average high 53, average low 33

Savannah: average high 61, average low 41

Park City: average high 35, average low 14

SOURCE: The Weather Channel

MAJOR POINTS OF INTEREST

Atlanta: Centennial Olympic Park, Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, Stone Mountain, Coca-Cola Museum, Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta Botanical Garden, High Museum

Athens: The University of Georgia campus, Georgia Theatre, Sanford Stadium, Morton Theatre, State Botanical Garden of Georgia

Savannah: Savannah Historic District, Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Temple Mickvre Israel, Forsyth Park, River Street Waterfront, Fort Pulaski National Monument, Telfair Museum, nearby Tybee Island, Bonaventure Cemetery

Park City/Salt Lake City: Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain Resort, Temple Square, Great Salt Lake, Salt Lake Temple, Red Butte Garden, This is The Place Heritage Park

NOTABLE EATERIES

Atlanta: Atlas, Bacchanalia, Hayakawa, Lazy Betty, Mujo (each given a Michelin Star earlier this year)

Athens: Puma Yu’s, Weaver D’s, Last Resort Grill, Mama’s Boy, Cali N Titos

Savannah: Common Thread, Donna’s Delicious Delights, Garibaldi, Noble Fare, Taqueria El San Luis

Park City/Salt Lake City: Five5eeds, Twisted Fern, Tupelo Park City, Red Iguana, Arempa’s

SOURCE: Michelin, Southern Living, AJC, Eater, Yelp

PLACES TO PARTY

Atlanta: Sanctuary, Gold Room, MJC Concourse, Johnny’s Hideaway, Tongue & Groove, Havana Club ATL

Athens: 40 Watt Club, Manhattan bar, Sister Louisa’s Church, Buddha, Allgood Lounge

Savannah: Electric Moon Skytop Lounge + Moon Deck, The Alley Cat Lounge, The Peacock Lounge, Club One, The Lost Square

Park City/Salt Lake City: Downstairs, O.P Rockwell, Alpine Distilling Bar, Club X, The Exchange Nightclub

SOURCE: Yelp

NOTABLE CELEBRITIES FROM EACH CITY

Atlanta: Chris Tucker, Jeff Foxworthy, Holly Hunter, Julia Roberts, Ryan Seacrest, Ludacris, T.I., Andre 3000, Zac Brown, Spike Lee

Athens: Tituss Burgess, NeNe Leakes, Herschel Walker, Kim Basinger

Savannah: Big Boi, Billy Currington, Johnny Mercer, Stacy Keach, Flannery O’Connor, Cindy Wilson of B-52s

Park City/Salt Lake City: Roseanne Barr, Derek and Julianne Hough, Wilford Brimley

FAMOUS FOLKS WHO HAVE MADE CITY HOME

Atlanta: Martin Luther King Jr., Usher, Shaq, Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, Josh Brolin, Jasmine Guy

Athens: Colt Ford, Michael Stipe, Mike Mills and Bill Bery of R.E.M., David Lowery of Cracker

Savannah: Paula Deen, Gregg Allman

Park City/Salt Lake City: Michael Jordan, Katherine Heigl, Will Smith, Johnny Carson, Graham Russell of Air Supply

DISTINCTIVE DRAWS THE GEORGIA CITIES HAVE THAT PARK CITY DOES NOT

Atlanta: Hub of civil rights movement, Dirty South hip hop culture, corporate headquarters to Coca-Cola, Delta, Home Depot, heavy tree canopy

Athens: Big college town, active bar scene, lots of artsy local businesses, cool local music

Savannah: Lovely beaches, ties to “Forrest Gump” and “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” massive presence of SCAD, the city’s picturesque historic squares

