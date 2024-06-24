Three very different Georgia cities vying for Sundance Film Festival

Except for being in the same state, three Georgia cities vying for the prestigious Sundance Film Festival don’t have a lot in common in size, reputation or feel.

Atlanta, by far Georgia’s largest city and the state capitol, is diverse, business friendly and both the Hollywood and hip-hop center of the South. Athens is dominated by the University of Georgia, its football team and a vibrant local arts and music scene. Savannah is a massive tourist draw for its Southern Gothic feel, Spanish moss, fine food and pretty waterfront.

Here are comparisons, some of which the Sundance committee will consider as it ponders possibly moving from Park City, Utah in 2027. There are 15 cities in consideration nationwide, including these three cities.