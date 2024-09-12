Breaking: Sundance Film Festival not coming to Atlanta, focusing on smaller cities
Sundance Film Festival not coming to Atlanta, focusing on smaller cities

15 minutes ago

The prestigious Sundance Film Festival has narrowed its picks for its next home to three cities, and Atlanta didn’t make the cut.

This leaves its existing home of Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, Boulder, Colorado, and Cincinnati as the three finalists who would host the festival starting in 2027. A decision for what is expected to be a long-term commitment is expected to be made early next year.

Atlanta was dropped, along with Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Louisville, Kentucky, in the latest round.

Of the six finalists, Atlanta was by far the largest metro area to be considered. If anything, Atlanta’s style and atmosphere are nothing like the small town, ski-friendly environs of Park City, so the city would have been a major change for the festival if it had been chosen. Boulder, in comparison, has skiing. Cincinnati has an attractive riverfront.

In late July, the Sundance search committee visited each of the cities including Atlanta, which rolled out the red carpet with visits to the Fox Theatre, Woodruff Arts Center and the King Center and meet and greets with veteran music duo Indigo Girls, record producer Dallas Austin, politician Jason Carter and actors Danielle Deadwyler and Elaine Hendrix.

Atlanta offered Sundance $2 million in upfront financial incentives and created a detailed website touting the city’s environmental friendliness, its creative ethos and its diversity.

“I’m disappointed but not surprised,” said Robyn Watson, president of Women in Film & Television Atlanta. “I’d love to have seen them to come here so we could showcase Georgia’s creative and entertainment industry.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement: “We appreciate the Sundance Institute for considering Atlanta as a finalist to host the Sundance Film Festival. Atlanta is a city of creatives, artists, thinkers and doers and we will continue to showcase the talent we possess and highlight what makes this such a special place ― being a diverse and welcoming city where you can be you.”

