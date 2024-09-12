Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announces sellout for CFP quarterfinal game in Atlanta

The game will feature one of the four conference champions taking on one of the first-round winners in the game. The four highest-rated conference champions will earn byes, while teams seeded five through eight will host a first-round playoff game on campus.

Georgia could play as many as four times in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season, as the SEC championship game and national championship game will both be played in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs came away from their season-opener with a commanding 34-3 win over Clemson.

“What an incredible venue, atmosphere,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the win. “Anytime you play in Atlanta in this facility and it’s part of a title sponsor game where you’re playing another top-15, top-20 match-up, to me it feels like a playoff game. It’s a great way to try to assess where you are as a team.”

The 2024 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff on New Year’s Day. The College Football Playoff field will be announced on Dec. 8.

