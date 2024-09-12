Sports

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announces sellout for CFP quarterfinal game in Atlanta

Ole Miss fans cheer during the second half in 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 30, 2023, in Atlanta. Ole Miss won 38-25 over Penn State. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ole Miss fans cheer during the second half in 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 30, 2023, in Atlanta. Ole Miss won 38-25 over Penn State. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

When the College Football Playoff returns to Atlanta, it will do so to a sold-out stadium, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Thursday.

“We are certainly looking forward to an electric, sold-out atmosphere as we usher in the new expanded playoff era,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said in a statement. “The 12-team format will open new opportunities for teams, players and fans, and there is no better place to do that than Atlanta, the Capital of College Football.”

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is one of four quarterfinal hosts for this year’s College Football Playoff, joining the Fiesta Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl. The Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl will host semifinal games.

The game will feature one of the four conference champions taking on one of the first-round winners in the game. The four highest-rated conference champions will earn byes, while teams seeded five through eight will host a first-round playoff game on campus.

Georgia could play as many as four times in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season, as the SEC championship game and national championship game will both be played in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs came away from their season-opener with a commanding 34-3 win over Clemson.

“What an incredible venue, atmosphere,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the win. “Anytime you play in Atlanta in this facility and it’s part of a title sponsor game where you’re playing another top-15, top-20 match-up, to me it feels like a playoff game. It’s a great way to try to assess where you are as a team.”

The 2024 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff on New Year’s Day. The College Football Playoff field will be announced on Dec. 8.

To find tickets available on the secondary market, go to TicketMaster.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s matchup at Louisville announced
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

SEC contenders handling early schedule of beefier foes instead of cupcakes to boost...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

CFP Bracket Watch: More Southeastern Conference teams in 12-team field after Week 2
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Everything to know about No. 1 Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Atlanta TV sports listings40m ago
Georgia State’s Jyron Gilmore glad he stuck around
WNBA star Angel Reese says she’s out for the rest of the season due to injury
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Glasse

Afghan refugees continue to arrive in metro Atlanta, following delays
Francine moves inland toward Mississippi: What to expect in Georgia
Judges knock presidential candidates West and De la Cruz off Georgia ballot