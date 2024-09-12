Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announces sellout for CFP quarterfinal game in Atlanta

When the College Football Playoff returns to Atlanta, it will do so to a sold-out stadium, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Thursday.
“We are certainly looking forward to an electric, sold-out atmosphere as we usher in the new expanded playoff era,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said in a statement. “The 12-team format will open new opportunities for teams, players and fans, and there is no better place to do that than Atlanta, the Capital of College Football.”
The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is one of four quarterfinal hosts for this year’s College Football Playoff, joining the Fiesta Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl. The Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl will host semifinal games.
The game will feature one of the four conference champions taking on one of the first-round winners in the game. The four highest-rated conference champions will earn byes, while teams seeded five through eight will host a first-round playoff game on campus.
Georgia could play as many as four times in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season, as the SEC championship game and national championship game will both be played in Atlanta.
The Bulldogs came away from their season-opener with a commanding 34-3 win over Clemson.
“What an incredible venue, atmosphere,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the win. “Anytime you play in Atlanta in this facility and it’s part of a title sponsor game where you’re playing another top-15, top-20 match-up, to me it feels like a playoff game. It’s a great way to try to assess where you are as a team.”
The 2024 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff on New Year’s Day. The College Football Playoff field will be announced on Dec. 8.
