Metallica coming to rock Atlanta in 2025 for first time in almost four years

Metallica is ready to rock Atlanta for the first time in nearly four years
The band will play on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies will open for Metallica on this particular stop of the tour, which starts in Las Vegas April 12 and concludes in Denver June 29.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, but fan club pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23. For further information, enhanced experiences and travel packages, go to metallica.lnk.to/M72WorldTour2025. Pre-sale offers will also be available for Citi and Verizon customers.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were last in Atlanta to headline a show at Mercedes-Benz in November 2021 for ATLive.
So far, Metallica has drawn 3 million fans on its current tour, dubbed M72, which began in April 2023.
The band is doing several two-night stops with two different setlists in cities like Philadelphia and Nashville.
METALLICA M72 WORLD TOUR North America 2025
April 12 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds
April 19 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome *
April 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *
April 26 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre +
May 1 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *
May 3 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium +
May 7 Blacksburg, VA Lane Stadium *
May 9 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
May 11 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium
May 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +
May 25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *
May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *
May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *
June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *
June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +
June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *
June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *
June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium +
June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium *
June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +
June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *
* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support
+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support
