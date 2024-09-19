Metallica coming to rock Atlanta in 2025 for first time in almost four years

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, but fan club pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23. For further information, enhanced experiences and travel packages, go to metallica.lnk.to/M72WorldTour2025. Pre-sale offers will also be available for Citi and Verizon customers.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were last in Atlanta to headline a show at Mercedes-Benz in November 2021 for ATLive.

So far, Metallica has drawn 3 million fans on its current tour, dubbed M72, which began in April 2023.

The band is doing several two-night stops with two different setlists in cities like Philadelphia and Nashville.

METALLICA M72 WORLD TOUR North America 2025

April 12 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds

April 19 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome *

April 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

April 26 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre +

May 1 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *

May 3 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium +

May 7 Blacksburg, VA Lane Stadium *

May 9 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 11 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +

May 25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *

May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *

May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *

June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +

June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *

June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *

June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium +

June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium *

June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +

June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support