Metallica coming to rock Atlanta in 2025 for first time in almost four years

Iconic heavy metal band Metallica (above), Greta Van Fleet and Cage the Elephant rocked at the sold-out Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 6, 2021, for the ATLive concert series. (Photo: Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By
0 minutes ago

Metallica is ready to rock Atlanta for the first time in nearly four years

The band will play on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies will open for Metallica on this particular stop of the tour, which starts in Las Vegas April 12 and concludes in Denver June 29.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, but fan club pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23. For further information, enhanced experiences and travel packages, go to metallica.lnk.to/M72WorldTour2025. Pre-sale offers will also be available for Citi and Verizon customers.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were last in Atlanta to headline a show at Mercedes-Benz in November 2021 for ATLive.

So far, Metallica has drawn 3 million fans on its current tour, dubbed M72, which began in April 2023.

The band is doing several two-night stops with two different setlists in cities like Philadelphia and Nashville.

METALLICA M72 WORLD TOUR North America 2025

April 12 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds

April 19 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome *

April 24 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre *

April 26 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre +

May 1 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium *

May 3 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium +

May 7 Blacksburg, VA Lane Stadium *

May 9 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 11 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

May 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field +

May 25 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field *

May 28 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium *

May 31 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium *

June 3 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

June 6 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium +

June 8 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium *

June 14 Houston, TX NRG Stadium *

June 20 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium +

June 22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium *

June 27 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High +

June 29 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High *

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

