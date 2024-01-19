Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’ season 2 features Atlanta judges Ludacris, Latto

Eminem will be a guest judge during the battles round.

“We are taking things up a notch with a new cast of global hitmakers in our judges and a new pool of undiscovered artists,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix vice president of nonfiction series in a press release. “Hip-hop continues to evolve so it’ll be thrilling to see Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled mentoring contestants during their journeys, along with legendary guest judges like Eminem providing their own brand of insight and advice.”

The judges for the original season were T.I., Chance the Rapper and Cardi B. Season one winner D Smoke from Inglewood, California, released an independent album in 2020 “Black Habits” and received Grammy nominations for best rap album and best new artist. In 2023, he signed with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records.

All three judges have reality show experience.

In 2016 as a teenager, Latto won the first season of Jermaine Dupri’s “The Rap Game” on Lifetime under the name Miss Mulatto. She has since released multiple hit singles and last year was nominated for Grammy’s best new artist and melodic rap performance.

Ludacris, best known as a rap star and actor, briefly judged a short-lived reality competition music show “Rising Star” on ABC in 2014.

DJ Khaled was a judge on Fox’s reality competition music show “The Four” that ran two seasons in 2018.