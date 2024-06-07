‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station

Sharon Lawson, a “Good Day Atlanta” anchor since 2017, has opted for a buyout and left Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) on Wednesday, she announced on her public Facebook page Friday.

“After deep prayer and consideration,” she wrote, “I’ve decided to explore new vistas beyond this, my adopted community. It’s been such a privilege to anchor the news each day with an incredible morning team and professional staff behind and in front of the cameras. I’ll miss you all dearly!”

Lawson added, “It’s been said, ‘To be human is to be in service to mankind,’ and I hope I served you well during my time on ‘Good Day’.”