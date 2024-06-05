Fox 5′s Randy Travis, Beth Galvin take buyouts amid cutbacks at station

Galvin, 58, was the last local on-air TV reporter whose beat was exclusively health, a beat she has kept since 2000.

“What a privilege it has been to get to tell your medical stories for the last 24 years,” Galvin wrote on her public Facebook page. “What I saw and soaked in every day was the incredible courage and grace of people facing challenges they did not choose. I am so proud of the stories we covered, and I hope you found them helpful and inspired as I was by the people who shared their stories. What a beautiful amazing ride it has been.”

Galvin, a graduate of Wesleyan College in Macon, worked at a Chattanooga TV station before coming to WAGA-TV.

“You were always a joy to see and talk to in the office,” Travis wrote in Facebook comments to Gavlin. “The perfect combination of positive attitude and excellent, often inspirational reports.”

Fox 5 colleague Paul Milliken wrote “Thank you for your leadership and your dedication to accurate, meaningful stories. You led us through the pandemic and thank goodness we had you. Excited to see what’s next for you.”

Travis, a 62-year-old University of Georgia graduate, grew up in Athens and watched WAGA-TV as a child.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned working 45 years in the news business — 42 in local TV news — it’s this: nothing good ever lasts. There’s always an end. And so it is with my career at Fox 5,” Travis wrote on his personal Facebook page Wednesday. (He gave The Atlanta Journal-Constitution permission to post his thoughts.)

He wrote that he “accepted a generous offer and retired from the station. I was there nearly 35 years. Each one of them wasn’t just good. They were great. Great colleagues. Great stories. Great care that our viewers got the best investigative work possible so they can live their best lives, too.”

Travis posted a photo of his first WAGA-TV ID.

“In my mind I’m still that young guy in the picture with plenty more to do and say,” he wrote.

A Type 1 diabetic, Travis has run every AJC Peachtree Road Race since 1993 as well as 47 marathons. He is unsure what his next move will be. “I’ll take some time to figure that out,” he wrote. “Maybe run a few marathons and give it some long thought.”

He noted that the Fox 5 I-Team will go on without him. HIs departure follows that of Dale Russell, a longtime I-Team member who retired last year after 38 years.

Travis won his Peabody in 2018 for an investigation about police officers using a flawed $2 drug test in the field that led to a raft of false positives. The investigation prompted law enforcement agencies worldwide to review drug test kit policies, with some dropping the use of them entirely.

The Peabody Awards out of the University of Georgia is considered one of the most prestigious for both entertainment and news programs.

Travis first joined the I-Team in 1994, reporting a raft of stories that uncovered government waste and corruption with some sparking investigations that led to people going to prison.

Before TV, Travis worked as a sports writer at the Athens Banner-Herald. He was a also a TV reporter at stations in Memphis, Tennessee; Greenville, South Carolina; and Macon before coming to Atlanta.