WSB radio moves Sean Hannity fully to nights, gives Von Haessler another hour

“It’s a new day. It’s a new age. It’s a new era,” Von Haessler said on air. “Some people tuned in expecting something else. Maybe they’re a little upset. Give us a try. You might like it. It’s going to be this way no matter what.”

Hannity’s syndicated three-hour radio show will now be aired tape delayed from 9 p.m. to midnight. Until this week, WSB was splitting his show, with his first hour live at 3 p.m., then his second and third hours on from 10 p.m. to midnight. (He does his live Fox News cable TV show at 9 p.m. as well.)

Jaleigh Long, vice president and market manager for Cox Media Group’s Atlanta radio stations, said there would be no additional statements beyond what was said on the air.

Shelley Wynter’s evening show will be cut an hour, airing from 7-9 p.m. instead of 7-10 p.m.

This move means WSB will have all Georgia-based radio hosts from early morning to deep into the evening for the first time in more than 22 years.

Hannity worked for former news/talk station WGST-AM in the early-to-mid-1990s before joining Fox News when that news network launched in 1996. He has been on WSB radio since he began national radio syndication in 2001. For many years, Hannity’s entire 3-6 p.m. show aired on WSB live. WSB in 2011 trimmed Hannity back to 3-5 p.m. live. In 2018, he lost the 4 p.m. hour.

WSB also had syndicated radio legend Rush Limbaugh at noon to 3 p.m. from 2012 until his death in 2021. Erick Erickson, who came to WSB in 2011, has had that time slot since 2021.

Von Haessler, after a long stint with the Regular Guys on now defunct stations 96rock and Rock 100.5, joined WSB in 2014 on weekends, then got a promotion to weekday mornings in 2017.

In April 2023, WSB radio swapped the time slots of Mark Arum, who now airs from 9 a.m. to noon, and Von Haessler.

In last month’s Arbitron ratings, WSB ranked No. 4 overall and No. 2 in the 3-7 p.m. slot, behind only the classic rock station 97.1/The River.