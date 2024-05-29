Georgia Entertainment Scene

WSB radio moves Sean Hannity fully to nights, gives Von Haessler another hour

Shelley Wynter loses an hour and will air from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by Hannity.
Sean Hannity has lost his 3 p.m. slot on WSB radio which will become occupied by local Atlanta radio host Eric Von Haessler. AP/RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Credit: Associated Press (left)/ Rodney Ho/rho2

Credit: Associated Press (left)/ Rodney Ho/rho2

Sean Hannity has lost his 3 p.m. slot on WSB radio which will become occupied by local Atlanta radio host Eric Von Haessler. AP/RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com
By
16 minutes ago

Sean Hannity has lost his afternoon slot on WSB radio as of Tuesday, May 28.

The news/talk station, which is on 95.5. on the FM dial and 750 on the AM dial and available online in multiple ways, has chosen to give Hannity’s live syndicated hour at 3 p.m. over to Eric Von Haessler and his Von Haessler Doctrine. Von Haessler made the announcement on air Tuesday afternoon.

Von Haessler’s show, which is a light mix of politics and other topics, will now be on for four hours, up from 3 hours, airing 3-7 p.m. weekdays.

“It’s a new day. It’s a new age. It’s a new era,” Von Haessler said on air. “Some people tuned in expecting something else. Maybe they’re a little upset. Give us a try. You might like it. It’s going to be this way no matter what.”

Hannity’s syndicated three-hour radio show will now be aired tape delayed from 9 p.m. to midnight. Until this week, WSB was splitting his show, with his first hour live at 3 p.m., then his second and third hours on from 10 p.m. to midnight. (He does his live Fox News cable TV show at 9 p.m. as well.)

Jaleigh Long, vice president and market manager for Cox Media Group’s Atlanta radio stations, said there would be no additional statements beyond what was said on the air.

Shelley Wynter’s evening show will be cut an hour, airing from 7-9 p.m. instead of 7-10 p.m.

This move means WSB will have all Georgia-based radio hosts from early morning to deep into the evening for the first time in more than 22 years.

Hannity worked for former news/talk station WGST-AM in the early-to-mid-1990s before joining Fox News when that news network launched in 1996. He has been on WSB radio since he began national radio syndication in 2001. For many years, Hannity’s entire 3-6 p.m. show aired on WSB live. WSB in 2011 trimmed Hannity back to 3-5 p.m. live. In 2018, he lost the 4 p.m. hour.

WSB also had syndicated radio legend Rush Limbaugh at noon to 3 p.m. from 2012 until his death in 2021. Erick Erickson, who came to WSB in 2011, has had that time slot since 2021.

Von Haessler, after a long stint with the Regular Guys on now defunct stations 96rock and Rock 100.5, joined WSB in 2014 on weekends, then got a promotion to weekday mornings in 2017.

In April 2023, WSB radio swapped the time slots of Mark Arum, who now airs from 9 a.m. to noon, and Von Haessler.

In last month’s Arbitron ratings, WSB ranked No. 4 overall and No. 2 in the 3-7 p.m. slot, behind only the classic rock station 97.1/The River.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Another migrant dies in Georgia ICE detention, second in 20241h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Analysis: Brian Kemp plots steps that could shape his political future
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Soccer as medicine? Emory study digs into the sport’s health benefits
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Beltline health fairs aim to boost health equity for Westside Atlanta residents
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Beltline health fairs aim to boost health equity for Westside Atlanta residents
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Metro Atlanta counties certify May primary election results
The Latest

Credit: OPEN ROAD FILMS/ASSOCIATED PRESS

What’s filming in Georgia in May 2024?
11m ago
Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters
Judge rejects Zac Brown’s restraining order against estranged wife Kelly Yadzi
Featured

Credit: Nedra Rhone

OPINION
When middle school ends, a new journey begins
2h ago
How to find memorable dining in Savannah
Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters