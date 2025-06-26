Nation & World News
Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film

Denis Villeneuve is going from “Dune” to Bond
FILE - Denis Villeneuve arrives at the 30th Critics Choice Awards on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Denis Villeneuve is going from "Dune" to Bond.

AmazonMGM announced Wednesday that Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond movie. The untitled film will be the first since the studio took creative reins of the storied film franchise after decades of control by the Broccoli family.

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman had maintained that before the next Bond is cast, they would develop a screenplay and find a director first. Now, they have one of the most respected blockbuster makers in Hollywood who’s coming off a pair of widely acclaimed “Dune” films.

In a statement, Villeneuve said he grew up watching Bond movies.

“I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” said Villeneuve. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor.”

Since taking creative control of Bond in February, AmazonMGM has worked quickly to get the next movie going. The studio is also trying to win over fans skeptical of the new corporate leadership of 007 and the likelihood of future spinoffs.

“James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

With Pascal and Heyman lodged as producers and Villeneuve behind the camera, the next Bond movie will have an enviable brain trust. Villeneuve beat out a field of directors floated for the movie including Edward Berger ("Conclave"), Paul King ("Paddington 2"), Edgar Wright ("Baby Driver") and Jonathan Nolan, co-creator of “Westworld” and brother to Christopher Nolan.

“Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy," said Pascal and Heyman. “It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too.”

