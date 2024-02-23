Elton John brings in $8 million from opening auction of Atlanta home items

Elton John’s live auction of items from his former Atlanta home brought in nearly $8 million Wednesday through Christie’s, double pre-auction estimates.

John sold his Buckhead home for $7.225 million last fall, 45% above asking price. While he spent plenty of time in Atlanta in the 1990s and 2000s, he has largely resided in recent years in England with his husband and two sons. He used his massive condo as his North American base while performing concerts, but chose to sell it after he retired from touring last year.

The biggest single item in the auction was Banksy’s “Flower Thrower Triptych,” which John purchased in 2017 and sold for $1.9 million after a starting bid of $1 million.