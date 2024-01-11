Elton John auctioning art from Atlanta home via Christie’s starting Feb. 21

New York Times reporter Zachary Small, who covers the dynamics of power and privilege in the art world, wrote an extensive story about John’s auction at Christie’s, which begins Feb. 21.

Credit: CHRISTIE'S Credit: CHRISTIE'S

Small wrote that the auction should generate at least $10 million. The details of the auction are at christies.com.

Among the items up for auction are a custom Damien Hirst, an 18th-century costume created by Sandy Powell and a pair of silver leather boots embossed with E and J on the sides.

Furnish spoke to the Times and explained that John had to start culling his huge collection.

“You have to reach a stage where you can’t just continue to accumulate,” Furnish said. “Elton hates parting with things. It is a very emotional decision.”

Credit: CHRISTIE"S Credit: CHRISTIE"S

John’s property will be presented “in a series of landmark sales at Christie’s Rockefeller Center” location in New York City, according to a press release. The auctions will happen both live and online featuring eight separate sales, each focused on a unique aspect of John’s life and collection.

A public exhibition in their New York City galleries will take place between Feb. 9 and 21 along with a pop-up gift shop featuring John’s eyewear, apparel, vinyl and accessories.