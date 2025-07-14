Nation & World News
Take a first look at the new Harry Potter as HBO begins filming series

HBO has started production on the “Harry Potter” TV series adaption
This image released by HBO shows Dominic McLaughlin, who will portray Harry Potter, on the set of HBO series "Harry Potter," scheduled for 2027. (Aidan Monaghan/HBO via AP)

By ITZEL LUNA – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

HBO has officially started production on the highly anticipated "Harry Potter" TV series adaption, the network announced Monday, also revealing a first look at the titular character.

The photo released by HBO shows Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, donning the signature Hogwarts uniform paired with round-rim glasses and a lightning bolt scar, not unlike the iconic costume worn by Daniel Radcliffe in the eight-part film series.

The show began production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K., and is expected to debut in 2027.

A new round of actors were announced Monday, including Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. The network announced in late May that McLaughlin was cast as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Several high-profile actors have been announced in other key roles, including Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

The new series adaption begins production nearly 14 years after the final movie adaption of J.K. Rowling's books, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," was released in theaters. In addition to the blockbuster movies, the franchise has inspired a Broadway play, video games and theme parks since the first installment was released 28 years ago.

The new series will be “a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter books," the network previously wrote, and “will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years.”

