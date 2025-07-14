Take a first look at the new Harry Potter as HBO begins filming series

HBO has officially started production on the highly anticipated "Harry Potter" TV series adaption, the network announced Monday, also revealing a first look at the titular character.

The photo released by HBO shows Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, donning the signature Hogwarts uniform paired with round-rim glasses and a lightning bolt scar, not unlike the iconic costume worn by Daniel Radcliffe in the eight-part film series.

The show began production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K., and is expected to debut in 2027.