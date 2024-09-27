Box office pundits expecting weak opening for ‘Megalopolis’ this weekend

“Megalopolis,” a $120 million budgeted sci-fi movie shot in metro Atlanta, is seeing weak demand as it opens on 1,700 screens this weekend.

Thursday night previews drew about $770,000. Box office analysts said the movie, which stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito and Aubrey Plaza, is expected to pull in $5 million to $7 million opening weekend, which means the likelihood of the movie generating a profit is slim. Those estimates are also based in part on surveys that track audience interest.

Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary filmmaker known for “The Godfather” trilogy and “Apocalypse Now,” gambled all his own money to create the movie, which was shot entirely in Georgia. He liked metro Atlanta so much he did all post production here as well. He then turned a former Days Inn where he worked into a hybrid resort and postproduction facility in Peachtree City. He sold part of his wine estate to raise funds for the movie.