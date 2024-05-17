Amazon touts ‘The Idea of You’ as a big hit for the streamer

Reelgood, which monitors viewing habits, placed “The Idea of You” at No. 3 in its top 10 covering May 2 to May 8 behind “Unfrosted,” the Jerry Seinfeld comedy about Pop Tarts on Netflix at No. 1 and Amazon’s hit series “Fallout,” the adaptation of the apocalyptic video game, at No. 2.

The Atlanta-set limited series “A Man in Full,” starring Jeff Daniels and based on the 1998 Tom Wolfe novel, debuted at No. 5 on Reelgood’s chart. The series was also filmed in Atlanta.

Variety’s streaming measurements also placed “A Man in Full” at the top among TV series while “The Idea of You” exceeded “Unfrosted” in minutes viewed and came in No. 1 among original movies.

Nielsen has yet to release its broader based top streaming movies and TV shows list yet that covers the past week.

“The Idea of You” received an 83% positive rating from 150 critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a lesser 67% positive rating from regular viewers.

Amazon also released the fake boy band group August Moon’s full video, a clip of which was featured in the movie of the pop song “Guard Down.”