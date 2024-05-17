Georgia Entertainment Scene

Amazon touts ‘The Idea of You’ as a big hit for the streamer

The rom-com starring Anne Hathaway was shot in metro Atlanta.
This image released by Prime shows Nicholas Galitzine, left, and Anne Hathaway in a scene from "The Idea of You." (Prime via AP)

Credit: AP

This image released by Prime shows Nicholas Galitzine, left, and Anne Hathaway in a scene from "The Idea of You." (Prime via AP)
By
30 minutes ago

Two weeks after its debut, Amazon Prime is touting its Anne Hathaway rom-com “The Idea of You” as a major hit.

The film, about a 40-year-old single mom falling in love with a boy band singer, was set in Silver Lake, California, but shot in metro Atlanta in fall 2022.

Amazon said it’s the streaming service’s biggest debut ever for a romantic comedy movie, saying it “reached” 50 million viewers. Amazon did not clearly define what that meant.

Reelgood, which monitors viewing habits, placed “The Idea of You” at No. 3 in its top 10 covering May 2 to May 8 behind “Unfrosted,” the Jerry Seinfeld comedy about Pop Tarts on Netflix at No. 1 and Amazon’s hit series “Fallout,” the adaptation of the apocalyptic video game, at No. 2.

A Man in Full. Jeff Daniels as Charlie Croker in episode 101 of A Man in Full. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

The Atlanta-set limited series “A Man in Full,” starring Jeff Daniels and based on the 1998 Tom Wolfe novel, debuted at No. 5 on Reelgood’s chart. The series was also filmed in Atlanta.

Variety’s streaming measurements also placed “A Man in Full” at the top among TV series while “The Idea of You” exceeded “Unfrosted” in minutes viewed and came in No. 1 among original movies.

Nielsen has yet to release its broader based top streaming movies and TV shows list yet that covers the past week.

“The Idea of You” received an 83% positive rating from 150 critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a lesser 67% positive rating from regular viewers.

Amazon also released the fake boy band group August Moon’s full video, a clip of which was featured in the movie of the pop song “Guard Down.”

About the Author

Rodney Ho

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

