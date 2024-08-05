2024 Dragon Con lineup: John Cleese, Ming-Na Wen, Giancarlo Esposito

This year’s Dragon Con celebrity line up covers legends going back to the 1960s to more recent Marvel Cinematic Universe participants.

This will be the first time “Monty Python” star John Cleese will be at the annual Labor Day pop culture and cosplay-infused convention in downtown Atlanta. Now 84, the acclaimed actor toured last year with a show that was named, tongue firmly in cheek, “Last Chance to See Me Before I Die.” Other “Monty Python” actors who have shown up in the past at Dragon Con include Terry Jones (2015) and Terry Gilliam (2009, 2014).

Only three “Star Trek’ regulars from the original series are still alive and one of them, Walter Koenig (Chekov), will also return this year. Over the decades, almost every single major cast member has come to the convention, including multiple visits by William Shatner and George Takei.