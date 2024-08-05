Georgia Entertainment Scene

2024 Dragon Con lineup: John Cleese, Ming-Na Wen, Giancarlo Esposito

Others: Colbie Smulders, Walter Koenig, Danny Trejo, Vincent D’Onofrio
Dragon Con guests in 2024 include John Cleese, Giancarlo Esposito and Ming-Na Wen.

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTO/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTO/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dragon Con guests in 2024 include John Cleese, Giancarlo Esposito and Ming-Na Wen. PUBLICITY PHOTO/ASSOCIATED PRESS
This year’s Dragon Con celebrity line up covers legends going back to the 1960s to more recent Marvel Cinematic Universe participants.

This will be the first time “Monty Python” star John Cleese will be at the annual Labor Day pop culture and cosplay-infused convention in downtown Atlanta. Now 84, the acclaimed actor toured last year with a show that was named, tongue firmly in cheek, “Last Chance to See Me Before I Die.” Other “Monty Python” actors who have shown up in the past at Dragon Con include Terry Jones (2015) and Terry Gilliam (2009, 2014).

Only three “Star Trek’ regulars from the original series are still alive and one of them, Walter Koenig (Chekov), will also return this year. Over the decades, almost every single major cast member has come to the convention, including multiple visits by William Shatner and George Takei.

Among the other celebrities scheduled to appear:

  • Ming-Na Wen (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Joy Luck Club,” “Mulan”)
Colbie Smulders plays S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill in the MCU.

Credit: Marvel

icon to expand image

Credit: Marvel

  • Colbie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Avengers”)
Giancarlo Esposito

Credit: Christy Radecic/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Christy Radecic/Invision/AP

  • Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad,” “The Mandalorian” “Parish”)
Danny Trejo

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

  • Danny Trejo (“Spy Kids,” “Machete”)
Vincent D'Onofrio will be at Dragon Con in 2024.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

  • Vincent D’Onofrio (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Godfather of Harlem”)
Nathan Fillion

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

  • Nathan Fillion (“Firefly,” “Castle,” “The Rookie”)
Alan Tudyk stars in "Resident Alien."

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

  • Alan Tudyk (“Firefly,” “Resident Alien”)

IF YOU GO

Dragon Con

Aug. 29-Sept. 2. Day passes starting at $35 and five-day passes starting at $175. Multiple hotels in downtown Atlanta. dragoncon.org

