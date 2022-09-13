Georgia Ensemble tells a nuanced ‘Alabama Story’

Combined Shape Caption Georgia Ensemble’s “Alabama Story” features Emily Nedvidek and Jontavious Johnson. Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Ensemble Theatre/Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Ensemble Theatre/Casey Gardner Ford Combined Shape Caption Georgia Ensemble’s “Alabama Story” features Emily Nedvidek and Jontavious Johnson. Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Ensemble Theatre/Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Ensemble Theatre/Casey Gardner Ford

In a parallel plotline, two fictional friends cross paths and reconnect for the first time since an incident from their childhood drove them apart. Joshua (Jontavious Johnson) is Black; Lily (Emily Nedvidek) is white; and the two of them don’t remember that shared traumatic event in quite the same way.

“Alabama Story” marks something of a change of pace for the gifted director Thomas W. Jones II (late of “Square Blues” and “Chicken & Biscuits”), in the sense that his best work traditionally thrives on a more highly physical energy and extroverted spirit. He might not seem an obvious choice for such comparatively calm and introspective material, but he handles it splendidly — largely, that is.

There’s a singularly awkward sequence in the play that’s both poorly constructed (by the playwright Jones) and blocked (by the director Jones). As the librarian and the politician are embroiled in their contentious meeting, the reuniting friends essentially crowd the same area of the stage to relive a flashback to that pivotal moment from their youth. The scene is a confusing mess.

Johnson and Nedvidek, the least experienced members of the cast, and portraying the least defined parts in the story, can be an occasional drag. Most of the others in the ensemble, however, follow the lead of their director by branching out in exciting new ways.

Take the venerable supporting actor Robert Wayne, who for years has been plugging away about town in relatively inconsequential roles. He has rarely registered as strongly or memorably as he does here playing (among smaller bits) Garth Williams, the author and illustrator of “The Rabbits’ Wedding.”

Or Justin Walker, who offers one of his finest performances as Thomas Franklin, Reed’s administrative assistant. He has proven himself a stalwart leading man, tackling everything from Jane Austen’s Mr. Darcy to Tennessee Williams’ Stanley Kowalski. But when he delivers an emotional speech about growing up as a sensitive young man in an environment of hateful bigotry, it’s unexpectedly heartfelt.

Although, as usual, Eubanks is slyly effective as Reed, Farrell is a real revelation. Now based out of state (as artistic director of Actors Theatre of Indiana), the Roswell native is a former Georgia Ensemble fixture, known almost exclusively for his work in musicals. He sinks his teeth into the character of Higgins with a genuinely grounded abandon that also manages to skillfully avoid reducing the man to an easy or one-dimensional epitome of racial prejudice.

On various levels, the show turns out to be more than just a story worth telling — it’s one worth hearing, too.

THEATER REVIEW

“Alabama Story”

Through Sept. 25. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays. $32-$49. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-641-1260. www.get.org.

Bottom line: A disarmingly engaging drama.