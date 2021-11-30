From the Sugar Plum Fairy to Scrooge, holiday dance productions are back

Alpharetta

Ballethnic’s “Urban Nutcracker Experience”

Dec. 18, Legacy Theatre

Ballethnic Dance Company does a beautiful job of making their annual “Nutcracker” a true community event. Waverly T. Lucas’ production is set in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood of the 1940s and includes many references to Atlanta then and now. In an effort to keep the cast smaller this year, co-founder and co-artistic director Nena Gilreath says some scenes will play on an LED screen. Masks and temperature checks are required. Get tickets at ballethnic.org.

Druid Hills/Virginia Highlands

Callanwolde School of Dance’s “Our Common Joy”

Dec. 10-11, Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, Outdoor Amphitheater

In this all-new show, 31 dancers in the Callanwolde-based Prime Mover Dance Company are joined by actor J.R. McCall, who portrays notable celebrities and holiday icons, and the Grammy-winning Ebenezer Gospel Choir from Senator (and Pastor) Raphael Warnock’s church. The story is written in verse and the choreography is in the capable hands of Callanwolde teachers Jillian Mitchell (founder of Kit Modus dance company), Corian Ellisor (formerly with Core Dance) and Jerylann Warner, director of Callanwolde’s School of Dance.

Attendees must be masked going to and from their seats. If the performance is moved indoors, masks will be required upon entry into the Callanwolde Mansion and must be worn at all times, except when individuals are eating or drinking. Tickets available at callanwoldedance.com.

Kennesaw

Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre, “Marley Was Dead, To Begin With”

Dec. 10-12, Kennesaw State University Dance Theater

Choreographer Heath Gill and actor-singer-composer Jacob Ryan Smith fuse movement and spoken word in this innovative retelling of “A Christmas Carol.” Created originally for film, this is the first time Atlanta audiences will see the work live on stage. The seven-member cast includes new company dancers Jackie Nash and Ashley Eleby and two company protégés. Shorn of sentimentality, the evening-length work is imbued with mystery and comedy as well as the compassion and redemption of Dickens’ novel. Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask.

Named Atlanta’s Best Dance Production of 2020 by ArtsATL, the film will be available again Dec. 17-31 through the Terminus website, terminusmbt.com, where you can also find tickets.

Caption Kurtis Blow is part of the Atlanta stop of "Hip-Hop Nutcracker." Credit: Melissa Ruggieri Caption Kurtis Blow is part of the Atlanta stop of "Hip-Hop Nutcracker." Credit: Melissa Ruggieri Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

Midtown

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker”

Dec. 14, The Fox Theatre

Tchaikovsky might be crying in his grave — hip-hop? to my music? — but if he could see this production he might change his mind. Now in its seventh year, it’s close to becoming a tradition. Director-choreographer Jennifer Weber’s contemporary holiday mash-up includes a cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip-hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. Vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask, except when eating and drinking. Check the Fox Theatre website at foxtheatre.org for ticket info.

Roswell

Metropolitan Ballet Theater, “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 17-19, Blessed Trinity Catholic High School

This small neighborhood company has been visiting the Land of the Sweets for 20 years. Like most other companies, they skipped last year because of the pandemic. Unique to this production is a Sugarplum Storytime pass that is great for the little ones. It includes a matinee performance and in-person time with the Sugarplum Fairy and other characters from sweets-ville. Masks are optional for vaccinated and unvaccinated audience members. Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms are asked not to attend. Ticket on sale at metropolitanballet.org.

Gillian Anne Renault has written for ArtsATL since 2012. In August 2021 she was named senior editor overseeing Art+Design and Dance.

Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

Working closely with the American Press Institute, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is embarking on an experiment to identify, nurture and expand a network of news partnerships across metro Atlanta and the state.

Our newest partner, ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll be introducing more partners, and we’d love to hear your feedback.

You can reach Managing Editor Mark A. Waligore via email at mark.waligore@ajc.com.