For theater lovers, here are recommended upcoming shows

“A Midsommar Night’s Dream” at Limelight Theatre. This is what happens when you mix Shakespeare with a modern horror film classic. Tickets: $29 and up.

Now through Oct. 26

“The Ghastly Dreadfuls” at Center for Puppetry Arts. Seven actors, musicians and puppeteers come together to bring you creepy stories and devilish dances. For adults only. Tickets: $30-$35.

Now through Oct. 27

The Etheridge Arts Ensemble’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” at Marietta’s new Theatre in the Square. A new production of the August Wilson play from his noted “Century Cycle.” Tickets: $25-$30.

“POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” at Synchronicity Theatre. A comedy about what happens when women come to the rescue of a supposedly powerful man. Tickets: $30 and up.

“A Third Way” at Actor’s Express. Can a shaky marriage survive when a third person steps in? Tickets: $51.50, with discounts available.

Now through Nov. 1

“Papa Didn’t Take No Mess” at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center. A musical tribute to James Brown produced by his daughter, Deanna Brown Thomas. Tickets: $40-$55.

Now through Nov. 3

Havoc Movement’s “Dracula: The Failings of Men” at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse. The greatest vampire hunt of all time, with an emphasis on the physical movement: stage fights, aerial dance and more. Tickets: $28 with discounts available.

Oct. 24-Nov. 9

“Hairspray” at Out Front Theatre. The Tony Award-winning musical based on the John Waters classic film. Tickets: $30 and up.

Nov. 15-24

Burning Bones Physical Theatre’s “Hysteria” at Windmill Arts. Spoken word poetry, butoh dance and original music from one of the South’s most original theater groups. Tickets: $25-$50.

The National Ballet of Ukraine gives a single performance of excerpts from “Giselle” and more (Oct. 20). … Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre’s concert at Serenbe will include a new ballet, “Fantome,” loosely based on “Giselle” (through Nov. 3). … Peter Essick signs “Work in Progress,” his book of drone photography over Atlanta construction sites, at Spalding Nix Fine Art (Oct. 21). … Also, Jerushia Graham speaks on Instagram Live about her current show at the gallery (Oct. 22). … CRLZ’s “Neoteric Artifacts” at the Path Museum brings together eight buzzy Atlanta sculptors (through Nov. 25).

